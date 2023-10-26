Goal and Highlights: Aris Limassol 0-1 Betis in Europa League 2023
Image: Betis

7:41 PMa day ago

Goal and Highlights

1:41 PMa day ago

94'

It's over! Betis makes it three for three with a narrow win.
1:40 PMa day ago

87'

Nearly the equalizer! Spoljaric's header ends up hitting the post.
1:32 PMa day ago

83'

Aris Limassol changes. Stepinski, Spoljaric and Montnor replace Gomis, Bengtsson and Mayambela.
1:29 PMa day ago

74'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Ayozé's shot that ends up in the back of the net.
1:28 PMa day ago

73'

Close! Mayambela came close to scoring, but his shot hit the post.
1:27 PMa day ago

72'

Betis changes. William José and Henrique come on for Isco and Diao.
1:15 PMa day ago

68'

Close! Henrique's shot from outside the area and Vaná again prevents the goal.
1:14 PMa day ago

63'

Change of Aris Limassol. Struski replaces Brown.
1:14 PMa day ago

60'

Goalkeeper! Vaná prevents Ayoze's shot from entering his goal to score the first goal.
1:13 PMa day ago

52'

Pezzella did well to keep out Gomis' shot inside the box for the first.
12:56 PMa day ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
12:41 PMa day ago

45+2'

The first part is over! The score remains goalless.
12:40 PMa day ago

38'

Betis is on top! Rodriguez sent a shot but the ball went wide.
12:36 PMa day ago

32'

Henrique sent a cross to the goal, but the ball ended up not being shot.
12:16 PMa day ago

25'

Aris Limassol substitution due to injury. Caju replaces Boakye.
12:08 PMa day ago

20'

The ball to Mayambela, but the ball ends up being intercepted by the Betis defense.
12:07 PMa day ago

14'

Close! Ayoze sends a shot at goal, the ball ends up going over the crossbar.
12:05 PMa day ago

8'

Abde arrived with danger, but the defense prevented his attacks.
11:50 AMa day ago

0'

Actions get underway in Cyprus.
11:49 AMa day ago

Betis: LineUp

Rui Silva; Abner, Marc Roca, Pezzela, Aitor Ruibal; Ayoze, William Carvalho, Guido; EZ Abde, Willian Jose, Luiz Henrique
11:49 AMa day ago

Aris Limassol: LineUp

Vaná; E. Boakye, A. Moucketou-Moussounda,  S. Yago, S. Urosevic; J. Szoke, K. Struski; M. Mayambela, A. Gomis, L. Bengrsson; S. Babicka
11:43 AMa day ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
11:43 AMa day ago

At home

Aris Limassol will go all out in this match, looking to score goals and go for a win.
11:43 AMa day ago

Present

Betis has already arrived in Cyprus, the Spanish team will go all out to get the three points from this match.
12:20 PMa day ago

Watch out for this!

These teams have not met in the past in any international encounter, so it will be quite nice to see what they have to offer.
12:18 PMa day ago

It won't be long now!

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, both teams will be looking to put on a great showdown at this Cyprus stadium. 
12:17 PMa day ago

Statements Aris Limassol

Aleksey Shpilevsky stated ahead of this clash: "We are not going to play to lock ourselves in to defend Betis. Our intention is to draw up an energetic and active game plan to try not to give space to our opponents. Betis have great players and world-class players, so we will have to repeat the performance against Rangers if we want to continue scoring points in the group stage". 
11:59 AMa day ago

Let's keep adding up!

Betis has been undefeated for more than a month, and despite four points from draws, they are on a good run. 
11:56 AMa day ago

For everything!

Aris Limassol have three points from two games and will be looking to surprise and go for the win. 
11:56 AMa day ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Aris Limassol and Betis. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups. 
2:28 AM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Aris Limassol vs Betis live on TV.

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Aris Limassol vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Alphamega Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:23 AM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Aris Limassol vs Betis live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Aris Limassol vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:18 AM2 days ago

What time is Aris Limassol vs Betis matchday 3 of the Europa League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Aris Limassol vs Betis match on October 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 10:45 a.m.

Chile: 11:45 a.m.

Colombia: 10:45 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.

Peru: 11:45 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:45 a.m.

Japan: 10:45 a.m.

India: 8:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:45 a.m.

South Africa: 04:45 a.m.

Australia: 04:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 05:05 hours

2:13 AM2 days ago

2:08 AM2 days ago

Latest Betis line-up

A. Mandous; T. Goles, T. Vixek, T. Kacharaba; M. Tomic, L. Masopust, J. Hromada, A. Dumitrescu; B. Ogungbayi; M. Chchytil, M. Van Buren.
2:03 AM2 days ago

Last line-up of Aris Limassol

Rui; Mancini, Mancini, Cristante, Ndicka; Karsdorp, Bove, Paredes, Aouar, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku
1:58 AM2 days ago

How are Betis coming along?

Betis drew against Getafe drew against Getafe in a rather complex duel where they narrowly missed out on a point.

 

1:53 AM2 days ago

How does Aris Limassol arrive?

Aris Limassol arrives to this match after beating Ethnikos Achnas two goals to zero, the locals will go all out to add one more victory and give their fans more joy.
1:48 AM2 days ago

The Aris Limassol vs Betis match will be played at the Alphamega Stadium.

The Aris Limassol vs Betis match will be played at the Alphamega Stadium, located in Limassol, Cyprus. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
1:43 AM2 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Aris Limassol vs Betis live stream, matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The match will take place at the Alphamega Stadium at 10:45 am.
