Goal and Highlights: Aris Limassol 0-1 Betis in Europa League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and Highlights
94'
87'
83'
74'
73'
72'
68'
63'
60'
52'
45'
45+2'
38'
32'
25'
20'
14'
8'
0'
Betis: LineUp
Aris Limassol: LineUp
To the court
At home
Present
Watch out for this!
It won't be long now!
Statements Aris Limassol
Let's keep adding up!
For everything!
We are back!
Stay tuned to follow Aris Limassol vs Betis live on TV.
Where and how to watch Aris Limassol vs Betis live online
Aris Limassol vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Aris Limassol vs Betis matchday 3 of the Europa League group stage?
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 10:45 a.m.
Chile: 11:45 a.m.
Colombia: 10:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:45 a.m.
Japan: 10:45 a.m.
India: 8:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:45 a.m.
South Africa: 04:45 a.m.
Australia: 04:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 05:05 hours
AS Roma Quotes
"The fans kept the team in the game until the end, they were fundamental. The one we will face tomorrow is the strongest team in the group, we are both on six points. Last year we worked hard to finish second."
"They are very good in the offensive phase, the three defenders build the game well. When a team always wins and plays for titles, it creates a positive state. They play to win and have confidence."
"We are not Inter, we cannot lose five players like they did in the Champions League. We can't, we are in difficulties but we always find solutions. Tomorrow we will have five kids on the bench and we can't lose the ball."
"Unfortunately what happened in the last minute of the game against Monza happened. What I regret is not being able to be with my players.
"I don't know if I deserve the red card or not, but it has to be the same for everyone. I've seen other coaches make the same gesture as me, others did even worse, but for me it's always the same story.
"We will be playing against a team that, in my opinion, should win the season with a 20-point lead. To play them we will have to be at the highest level. We will try, we will go to play, but first it will be tomorrow and it will be tough."
"Then it is interesting to understand why if Lukaku goes from Inter to Roma to help his coach is a drama, while in the past Cannavaro went from Inter to Juve without problems. Vieri no problem, Romelu at Roma is a surprise because I did not think he would be in the hearts of Inter fans."
Latest Betis line-up
Last line-up of Aris Limassol
How are Betis coming along?