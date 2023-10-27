Baskets and Highlights: Suns 95-100 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
4Q 3:07
4Q 4:45
4Q 7:33
4Q 10:46
3Q 3:39
3Q 4:53
3Q 7:24
2Q 0:34
2Q 2.57
2Q 5:56
2Q 7:51
2Q 9:27
2Q 11:47
1Q 1:24
1Q 5:18
1Q 6:31
1Q 7:33
1Q 10:24
1Q 11:15
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
LISTED LINE-UP
First five @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/B4KXrphWoB— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 27, 2023
Starters in L.A. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/0ULyQ3vPot— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 27, 2023
A NEW RECORD
This achievement marks the third consecutive season in which the opening night rosters exceed 120 international players, and also represents the 10th consecutive season in which at least 100 international players have appeared on these rosters. Notably, each of the NBA's 30 teams has at least one international player on its roster, underscoring the league's growing diversity and global reach.
ALREADY RECEIVED THE AWARDS
The ceremony took place prior to the Nuggets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers, where they faced LeBron James. This matchup was selected by the NBA to mark the start of the 2023-2024 season.
SOLIDARITY WITH ISRAEL
"The NBA and NBPA mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism," the NBA said in a statement.
DUELING FOR CHRISTMAS
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
THE BEST OF ALL TIME
"(Curry) is probably the greatest point guard of all time, so you have to pick his brain as much as you can and learn as much as you can from someone like him," Young said. "Especially, the type of person he is, he'll give you advice if you ask him for it."
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here Suns vs Lakers Live Score
Watch out for this Lakers player:
Watch out for this Phoenix Suns player:
About the Stadium
Perfect preseason
In the penultimate showdown prior to the start of the regular season, the Arizona organization was finally able to reunite its three main stars, joined by one of the most versatile players on the roster, Grayson Allen. This resulted in an unexpected "Giant Quartet" that could prove to be decisive in key moments of the season.