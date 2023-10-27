Baskets and Highlights: Suns 95-100 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2023
1:39 AM16 hours ago

SUMMARY

12:45 AM17 hours ago

IT'S OVER

The game ends, the Lakers manage to come back from behind on the scoreboard and take the victory.
12:31 AM17 hours ago

4Q 3:07

A foul is committed by Kevin Durant. The Lakers call a timeout. LeBron James converts the first free throw and then the second, scoring both.
12:24 AM17 hours ago

4Q 4:45

D'Angelo Russell misses a layup, but Anthony Davis gets a rebound on the offensive end. Then, Josh Okogie commits a foul. The Lakers call a timeout.
12:19 AM17 hours ago

4Q 7:33

Kevin Durant misses a shot, and the Suns get a rebound on the offensive end, but then run out the time of possession. Possession of the ball shifts to the Lakers.
12:10 AM18 hours ago

4Q 10:46

Jordan Goodwin falla un tiro y Anthony Davis consigue un rebote defensivo.
12:00 AM18 hours ago

3Q 3:39

Jordan Goodwin misses a shot, and Anthony Davis grabs a defensive rebound.
11:59 PM18 hours ago

3Q 4:53

Anthony Davis blocks a shot attempt by Jusuf Nurkic. The Suns get a rebound on the offensive end.
11:42 PM18 hours ago

3Q 7:24

LeBron James blocks a shot by Eric Gordon. Josh Okogie gets an offensive rebound. Josh Okogie converts a two-point shot.
11:17 PM18 hours ago

2Q 0:34

A foul is committed by Cam Reddish. Kevin Durant makes the first free throw and then converts the second, scoring both free throws.
11:16 PM18 hours ago

2Q 2.57

Anthony Davis scores a two-point shot with an assist from Christian Wood.
11:06 PM19 hours ago

2Q 5:56

LeBron James converts a two-point shot. Gabe Vincent assisted.
11:00 PM19 hours ago

2Q 7:51

Anthony Davis misses a layup, and Nassir Little grabs a defensive rebound.
10:53 PM19 hours ago

2Q 9:27

Gabe Vincent misses a three-pointer. Lakers get a rebound on offense. Foul committed by Yuta Watanabe.
10:48 PM19 hours ago

2Q 11:47

LeBron James converts a two-point shot.
10:42 PM19 hours ago

1Q 1:24

Rui Hachimura commits a foul and then commits a turnover. A substitution is made, with LeBron James entering in place of Rui Hachimura. At that point, the Suns call a timeout.
10:40 PM19 hours ago

1Q 5:18

Eric Gordon scores a three-pointer. Josh Okogie assists. The Lakers call a timeout.
10:29 PM19 hours ago

1Q 6:31

Eric Gordon misses a three-point attempt, but Josh Okogie gets a rebound on the offensive end. Anthony Davis commits a foul. Josh Okogie makes one of two free throws. Two substitutions are made: Gabe Vincent replaces LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura replaces D'Angelo Russell.
10:29 PM19 hours ago

1Q 7:33

Kevin Durant misses a shot. LeBron James gets a rebound on defense.
10:20 PM19 hours ago

1Q 10:24

D'Angelo Russell scores a two-point shot with an assist from Anthony Davis.
10:19 PM19 hours ago

1Q 11:15

Taurean Prince attempts an unsuccessful three-pointer, and Kevin Durant grabs a defensive rebound.
10:02 PM20 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the duel between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, game corresponding to the NBA regular season from the Crypto Arena.
10:02 PM20 hours ago

LISTED LINE-UP

This is the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to take the win at Crypto Arena against the Phoenix Suns.
10:01 PM20 hours ago

LISTED LINE-UP

This is the starting lineup that the Phoenix Suns will send to the LA Lakers for the win at Crypto Arena.
9:16 PM20 hours ago

A NEW RECORD

Today, the NBA announced a historic milestone by revealing that a record 125 international players from 40 countries and territories on six continents are on rosters for opening night of the 2023-24 season. Of particular note is the unprecedented number of Canadian players, with 26 representatives, as well as an impressive contingent of 14 French players.
This achievement marks the third consecutive season in which the opening night rosters exceed 120 international players, and also represents the 10th consecutive season in which at least 100 international players have appeared on these rosters. Notably, each of the NBA's 30 teams has at least one international player on its roster, underscoring the league's growing diversity and global reach.
9:15 PM20 hours ago

ALREADY RECEIVED THE AWARDS

This Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets, led by Serbian player Nikola Jokic, were honored with the presentation of the rings certifying their title as NBA champions for the 2022-2023 season.
The ceremony took place prior to the Nuggets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers, where they faced LeBron James. This matchup was selected by the NBA to mark the start of the 2023-2024 season.
9:15 PM20 hours ago

SOLIDARITY WITH ISRAEL

The major U.S. professional sports leagues have issued statements expressing their strong support for Israel and strongly condemning the Palestinian terrorist attacks that took place over the past weekend. These statements reflect the leagues' commitment to peace and security in the region, as well as their concern over the escalating violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They also show their support for Israel at a time when the country faces significant security and stability challenges.
"The NBA and NBPA mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism," the NBA said in a statement.
9:14 PM20 hours ago

DUELING FOR CHRISTMAS

Journalist Shams Charania, along with other sports media outlets, has revealed the traditional Christmas Day games, which usually feature high-caliber matchups. This year, on December 25, fans will be treated to a new edition of legendary rivalries and matchups that have stunned the league in recent years.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
9:14 PM20 hours ago

THE BEST OF ALL TIME

In the most recent episode of his 'From the Point' podcast, Trae Young, who plays point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, praised Stephen Curry by stating that he considers Curry to be the greatest point guard in history and noted his ability to impart wisdom through advice.
"(Curry) is probably the greatest point guard of all time, so you have to pick his brain as much as you can and learn as much as you can from someone like him," Young said. "Especially, the type of person he is, he'll give you advice if you ask him for it."
9:13 PM20 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, all the emotions of the NBA duels are back, with the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will measure themselves again to continue their way to the championship.
10:00 AMa day ago

Tune in here Suns vs Lakers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Suns vs LA Lakers match.
9:55 AMa day ago

What time is Suns vs Lakers match for NBA 2023?

This is the start time of the game Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers of 26th October in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

October 26, 2023

22:00 ET

 

Argentina

October 26, 2023

23:00

 

Bolivia

October 26, 2023

21:00

 

Brazil

October 26, 2023

23:00

 

Chile

October 26, 2023

23:00

 

Colombia

October 26, 2023

21:00

 

Ecuador

October 26, 2023

21:00

 

Spain

October 27, 2023

4:00

 

Mexico

October 26, 2023

20:00

 

Peru

October 26, 2023

21:00

 
9:50 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Lakers player:

LeBron James is known for his versatility on the court for the Lakers. He can play multiple positions and is known for his ability to score, assist and defend. He has been named NBA MVP several times and has been selected to numerous All-NBA and All-Star teams.

9:45 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Phoenix Suns player:

Phoenix's standout point guard stands as one of the Suns' top performers. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Despite having a reduced participation, playing only 68 games with the team, Suns star Devin Booker is eager to start a new season in Phoenix.

9:40 AMa day ago

About the Stadium

The Staples Center opened its doors in 1999. It was designed as a modern complex to host world-class sporting and entertainment events. Since its opening, it has become one of the most important and iconic venues in Los Angeles. In addition to the Lakers, the Staples Center is home to several other major teams. The Los Angeles Clippers, another NBA team, also play their games here. In addition, the Los Angeles Kings field hockey team of the NHL (National Hockey League) plays at the Staples Center.
9:35 AMa day ago

Perfect preseason

The Phoenix Suns' preseason has been a resounding success. The team has achieved three wins and only one loss against the Denver Nuggets, the reigning league champions, in a game in which none of the "Big Three" was on the court. Despite this absence, the team showed an exceptional performance and surpassed the 100-point barrier on the scoreboard.

In the penultimate showdown prior to the start of the regular season, the Arizona organization was finally able to reunite its three main stars, joined by one of the most versatile players on the roster, Grayson Allen. This resulted in an unexpected "Giant Quartet" that could prove to be decisive in key moments of the season.

9:30 AMa day ago

Strengthening the roster

Los Angeles has secured the addition of Quinndary Weatherspoon after witnessing his brilliant performance during the NBA preparation phase. During this period, the shooting guard participated in two games with the Israeli team Maccabee Ra'anana, standing out with an average of 15.5 points per game. Likewise, he showed a remarkable efficiency in his shots from the field with 52%, and in three-pointers, with an impressive 40%. His outstanding performance made him a valuable reinforcement for the Angels, and his arrival is a reason for excitement for the team and its fans.
9:25 AMa day ago

The regular season begins

The start of the NBA season is an exciting time for basketball fans around the world. After a hiatus, the league returns with the promise of intense games, spectacular play and fierce competition. Fans are eager to see their favorite teams in action, rivalries renewed and basketball stars shining on the court. The NBA is known for its fast pace, amazing skills and unforgettable moments. The excitement and passion surrounding the league creates a unique atmosphere that attracts millions of fans, and the start of the season is the highlight everyone looks forward to.
9:20 AMa day ago

Game Start time

The Suns vs LA Lakers match will be played at Crypto Arena, in LA, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
9:15 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NBA Match: Suns vs LA Lakers!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
