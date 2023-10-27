Goals and Highlights: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League
Al-Hilal

4:08 PM2 hours ago

4:07 PM2 hours ago

Next matches

Al Hilal now return to the field on Monday (30) when they face Al Hazm. Al Ahli play on Tuesday (31) when they host Abha.
4:06 PM2 hours ago

END OF MATCH

Al Hilal beat Al Ahli at home to go top of the Saudi Pro League!
4:01 PM2 hours ago

44'

Substitution for Al Ahli: Gabri Veiga out, Al Rashidi in. And Al Asmari received a yellow for kicking the ball away. And for Al Hilal, Aldawsari and Al Shahrani came on for Al Breik and Al Tambakti.
3:55 PM2 hours ago

39' GOAL FOR AL HILAL

Ibañez went to back-heel Mendy on a long throw-in and got it wrong, VERY wrong, sending the ball into his own net!
3:46 PM2 hours ago

30'

Double substitution at Al Hilal: Michael out, Kanno in.
3:42 PM2 hours ago

26'

A double substitution for Al Ahli: Majhad and Saint-Maximin came off for Al Asmari and Al Buraikan.
3:40 PM2 hours ago

25'

Mahrez hit the ball hard from outside the box and sent it across the face of goal, with danger!
3:36 PM2 hours ago

20'

Milinkovic-Savic received the pass inside the box and managed to get a shot away, but Mendy parried the ball into the right-hand corner!
3:35 PM2 hours ago

19'

Mahrez took a powerful shot from outside the area and sent it dangerously wide of the right-hand post, almost leveling the match!
3:29 PM2 hours ago

13' GOAL FOR AL AHLI

In the box Saint-Maximin got the ball to his feet with a deflection, sending the ball into the right corner to reduce the score!
3:18 PM2 hours ago

2'

Michael received the pass on the right, charged forward and hit a cross, but Mendy saved with his foot!
3:13 PM3 hours ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
2:58 PM3 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

Al Hilal took a 2-0 lead in the first half and went on to beat Al Ahli comfortably!
2:56 PM3 hours ago

50'

Malcom hit the free-kick over the bar and hit the crossbar!
2:54 PM3 hours ago

48'

Hindi upended Malcom on the edge of the box and received a yellow for the potentially dangerous foul!
2:53 PM3 hours ago

47'

Milinkovic-Savic stole the ball, dribbled past two defenders and hit it hard, but over the goal!
2:47 PM3 hours ago

40'

Firmino found Gabri Veiga on the left, who hit the ball weakly into Bono's hands.
2:43 PM3 hours ago

37' GOAL FOR AL HILAL

From Abdulhamid's cross, Mitrovic appeared to head the ball powerfully into the right-hand corner, into the ground, to extend the lead!
2:38 PM3 hours ago

31'

Yellow for Ibañez for pulling down Malcom on the Al Hilal counter-attack.

 

2:31 PM3 hours ago

26' MENDY

Inside the area Malcom was brought down from behind and won the maximum penalty for Al Hilal. The move was reviewed and the penalty was upheld. Mitrovic hit it into the right corner and Mendy parried it away, with the defense clearing!
2:25 PM3 hours ago

20'

Michael's left-wing cross was met by a powerful header, but Mendy saved it!
2:23 PM3 hours ago

17'

From a free-kick on the edge of the box, Mahrez hit the ball hard, into the left corner, and out of danger!
2:13 PM3 hours ago

7'

Gabri Veiga received the pass on the right and got the cross in, but Bono parried it and the defense cleared it away!
2:08 PM4 hours ago

1' GOAL FOR AL HILAL

Milinkovic-Savic took a long throw in front of him, took it on his chest inside the box and got a touch on the left-hand corner to open the scoring from the spot!
2:03 PM4 hours ago

HERE WE GO

The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half!
1:35 PM4 hours ago

Al Ahli lined-up!

1:32 PM4 hours ago

Al Hilal lined-up!

1:16 PM4 hours ago

Welcome!

Now we start broadcasting the match between Al Hilal and Al Ahli, in the Saudi Championship!
1:11 PM5 hours ago

How and where to watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:06 PM5 hours ago

What time is Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli match for Saudi Pro League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli of 27th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Bolivia 2 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Brazil 3 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Chile 2 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Colombia 1 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Ecuador 1  pm: DAZN, Shahid

USA 2 pm ET: Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Spain 8 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Mexico 1 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Paraguay 2 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Peru 1 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Uruguay 3 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Venezuela 2 pm: DAZN, Shahid

1:01 PM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al-Ahli

Mendy; Al-Hurayji, Ibañez, Hindi, Al-Amar; Al-Majhad (Al-Nabit), Franck Kessié (Al-Asmari), Gabri Veiga; Riyad Mahrez, Saint-Maximin (Al-Rashidi), Roberto Firmino. 

Coach: Matthias Jaissle.

 

12:56 PM5 hours ago

Al-Ahli's preparation

Al-Ahli
Al-Ahli
12:51 PM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al-Hilal

Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Boleahi, Al-Burayk; Kanno, Ruben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic. 

Coach: Jorge Jesus.

12:46 PM5 hours ago

Al-Hilal's preparation

Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal
12:41 PM5 hours ago

Royalty

Al-Ahli are in fourth place on 22 points, the same as Al-Nassr, who are in third. The Royalty, as they are also known, have a 73% record and have won three of their last five games, two of which have been straight wins, a draw and a defeat.
12:36 PM5 hours ago

Blue Waves

With an 86% record, Al-Hilal lead the league with 26 points, three more than second-placed Al-Taawoun. The Blue Waves are on the back of four wins, three in a row and a draw.
12:31 PM5 hours ago

Keeping an eye on vacancies

Al-Ittihad is the current league champion, with nine titles in total, and shares the position of second most winners with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is the reigning champion with 18, having last won the title in 2021-22.

The top two finishers guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.

12:26 PM5 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi League had its first season in 1976-77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. The competition is now made up of 18 clubs, who play round-robin matches over 34 rounds.

For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

12:21 PM5 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli live this Friday (27), at the King Fahd Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 11th round of the competition.
12:16 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
