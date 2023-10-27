Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 FC Cincinnati: Gauld penalty denies Orange and Blue seventh straight win

FC Cincinnati saw their six-match unbeaten run come to an end thanks to a late Ryan Gauld penalty in a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place.

The Orange and Blue took a late lead in the 83rd minute thanks to MVP favorite Luciano Acosta, who scored a sensational goal that Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka could do nothing about.

That looked to be enough to continue Cincinnati's winning streak but a minute from time, Sergio Cordova drew a penalty and Gauld beat Roman Celentano from the spot.

The result keeps Cincinnati atop the Eastern Conference with 40 points, eight points clear of second-place Nashville while the Whitecaps extended their unbeaten streak at home to nine matches.

Story of the match

The first half saw both sides with plenty of chances in an up-tempo affair and Brian White had the best of those opportunities for the hosts in the 11th minute.

A long ball bounced onto the foot of White in the penalty area and he deftly chipped over Celentano but the shot went wide of the right post.

At the other end, Brandon Vazquez weaved his way through three Vancouver defenders after receiving a pass from Matt Miazga and got off a low shot that was stopped between the legs of Takaoka.

On 14 minutes, a run by Alvas Powell saw him find Vazquez in the box but he mishit the ball. The rebound fell to Alvaro Barreal, his strike sent away by Javain Brown.

Ryan Raposo then played a through ball to Cordova, who got behind Ian Murphy and Celentano made a diving save to his right to keep the match scoreless.

Five minutes before halftime, Barreal's shot was deflected and saved by Takaoka near the penalty spot but the rebound by Dominique Badji was blocked by a diving Ranko Veselinovic.

The Vancouver shot-stopper had an easy time saving Badji's 51st-minute effort but a minute later, Barreal delivered to Vazquez, who got behind the defense and again mishit his chance with his head.

Celentano was then called into action on 64 minutes, gathering in a header by Brown with relative ease.

Substitute Yuya Kubo then shot that went wide of the target and White fired over the crossbar as the match eased along seemingly destined to end without a goal.

Acosta then changed that with eight minutes to play, Miazga picking him out from his own end after beating Veselinovic, the forward chipped Takaoka with his first touch from an acute angle.

Miazga then had a hand in setting up the Whitecaps' goal as he shoved Cordova to the ground inside the penalty area and Gauld stepped up to the spot to level for the hosts.

Man of the match: Obi Nwobodo

He put together a stellar performance at both ends of the pitch, completing almost 89 percent of his passes and leading the team with four progressive passes and four progressive carries.

It was on the defensive end where Nwobodo really made his mark, making five tackles, adding three blocks, and winning eight of his ten ground duels.