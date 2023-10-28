Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata?
If you want to watch the Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata match, it will be available on television on Fanatiz USATyC Sports InternacionalParamount+ViX
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 13:00 hours
Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 2 p.m.
United States (ET): 18:00
Spain: 00:00 hours
Mexico: 4 p.m.
Paraguay: 2 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 2 p.m.
Watch out for this player from Estudiantes de Plata
Benjamin Rollheiser, 23-year-old Argentine striker. This season he has 12 goals and five assists in 51 games. However, he has not scored a goal for more than two months. His last goal was on August 10 against Goiás FC in the round of 16 of the Conmebol Sudamericana.
Watch out for this Boca Juniors player
Miguel Merentiel, 27-year-old Uruguayan striker. He has scored in the last two games and has four goals in the last four games. This player is owned by Palmeiras but is on loan at Boca this season.
How is Estudiantes de la Plata coming along?
They are coming off a win against Sarmiento in the last match. Although this has been the only victory in the last four matches they have played in the Argentinean professional league cup. They are currently fifth with 45 points, just one point behind third place, which gives access to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.
How is Boca Juniors coming along?
They have just lost their last match 2-1 at home to Racing Club. Right now they are in the seventh position of the Argentinean professional league cup with 44 points, that is to say right now in qualification positions for the Copa Sudamericana. However, they are only two points behind the third position, which gives access to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.
Background
Numerous clashes between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de la Plata with a favorable balance for the former with 104 wins, 49 times Estudiantes de la Plata have won and 40 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met, Estudiantes won 0-1. It happened in April in the 12th round of the professional league.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, better known as the Bombonera. It was inaugurated in May 1940 and has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.
Preview of the match
Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de la Plata will be in charge of opening the 11th day of the Professional League Cup.
