Southampton vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

How and where to watch the Southampton vs Birmingham match live?
What time is Southampton vs Birmingham match for Championship?
Argentina 8:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 7:30 am: Star+
Brazil 8:30 am: Star+
Chile 7:30 am: Star+
Colombia 6:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 6:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Mexico 6:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 7:30 am: Star+
Peru 6:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 8:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 7:30 am: Star+
Speak, John O'Shea!
It was brilliant to come in and obviously a pleasure to meet everyone - meet the staff, meet the players and get used to the place, the new environment.
It's a very exciting time coming to Birmingham City, with the start of the season and the quality of the players here, but also meeting the manager and the team he's put together."
Speak, Russell Martin!
Three or four changes were forced and the others were about energy levels. Che Adams' departure was a big moment for us because he was playing really well but he twisted his groin, but hopefully it won't be too bad. Flynn Downes had a migraine.
Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute, but almost didn't train during the international break because he felt something in the game against Rotherham. Taylor Harwood-Bellis had a minor injury and the risk was too great to play him, so he didn't even travel.
We had to weigh up the risks of playing these players and potentially not being able to play them (against Birmingham).
Ryan Fraser made a real impact for us last weekend and was due to start, but he caught a virus and hasn't trained for two days, just started eating, so we had to change the team again. With the amount of changes we had to make, I'm very pleased that we got a point.
When we won 1-0 against Middlesbrough, Rotherham and here (at Preston) we weren't ruthless enough. Instead of really going for it and being really brave, we went into self-protection mode. Our mentality when we're 1-0 up needs to be a lot better than it is now, but we'll learn and grow from it."
Classification
Blues
Saints
Championship
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.
The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.
Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
