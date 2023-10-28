Mazatlan vs Queretaro Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Mazatlan vs Queretaro live stream
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Queretaro live online
Mazatlan vs Queretaro can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Mazatlan vs Queretaro matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours
Mazatlan Statements
"We understood the need to get three points, to do it against a rival of Atlas' category in their stadium, despite the fact that they had just lost their last match. We knew the difficulties we were going to encounter, the team was able to understand the developments of the match."
"There is no doubt that in order to have options for the last four games we knew that today was the game, we had to win. The team was up to the task, especially because of the opponent, because of the demands that the opponent put on you, a highly impressive team that plays very direct."
Querétaro's final lineup
Mazatlan's final lineup
How are Queretaro coming in?