Mazatlan vs Queretaro Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM7 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Mazatlan vs Queretaro live stream

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlan vs Queretaro live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio El Encanto.
10:55 AM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Queretaro live online

The match will be broadcasted on TV Azteca channel.

Mazatlan vs Queretaro can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.



10:50 AM7 hours ago

What time is Mazatlan vs Queretaro matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Mazatlan vs Queretaro match on October 27, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours

10:45 AM7 hours ago

Mazatlan Statements

Ismael Rescalvo spoke after the match against Atlas: "We probably didn't put as much pressure on the opposition as we had been doing in recent weeks, but we were convincing and that allowed us to get a very good result. Now we have to think about the next match against Querétaro, which will be very important for us".

"We understood the need to get three points, to do it against a rival of Atlas' category in their stadium, despite the fact that they had just lost their last match. We knew the difficulties we were going to encounter, the team was able to understand the developments of the match."

"There is no doubt that in order to have options for the last four games we knew that today was the game, we had to win. The team was up to the task, especially because of the opponent, because of the demands that the opponent put on you, a highly impressive team that plays very direct."

10:40 AM7 hours ago

Querétaro's final lineup

G. Allison; O. Mendoza, E. Gularte, R. Sandoval, M. Barbieri; J. Sierra, K. Escamilla, F. Lértora, P. Barrera; J. Zúñiga, C. Sanvezzo.
10:35 AM7 hours ago

Mazatlan's final lineup

H. González; J. Díaz, V. Alvarado, F. Almada, B. Colula; J. Colmán, J. Esquivel, J. Intriago, E. Bárcenas; L. Amarilla, A. Loba.
10:30 AM7 hours ago

How are Queretaro coming in?

Queretaro arrive at this game after a great victory over Xolos by the minimum score at the Corregidora stadium, where they were able to give their fans some joy.

10:25 AM7 hours ago

How is Mazatlan coming?

Mazatlan achieved a very important victory against Atlas, and the Sinaloa team will be looking to continue to make it three wins out of three.
10:20 AM7 hours ago

Mazatlan vs Queretaro will be played at El Encanto Stadium.

The Mazatlán vs Querétaro match will be played at El Encanto Stadium, located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:15 AM8 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlán vs Querétaro match, corresponding to Day 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio El Encanto at 21:00.
