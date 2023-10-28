Necaxa vs Pumas Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Necaxa vs Pumas live stream
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Pumas live online
Necaxa vs Pumas can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Necaxa vs Pumas matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 6:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 13:00 hours
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00 hours
Pumas Statements
"The key for me is not to put my head down, to always fight and have that competition so that those who are playing right now, in this case Nathan (Silva) and Licha (Lisandro Magallán), are also at one hundred percent and know that we have people behind us who can compete. We have to prove that at the weekend".
"I have always been a clear and mature player, who knows what I have to do in this institution, which is respected, I have always handled myself that way. I consider myself a mature man, I know what is right and what has to be done and what not. In the same way, I think that now being a substitute has led me to have minutes, when maybe I would have thought that I would not have them. Now I have the opportunity. I know I'm ready and I work to play."
"The closing is important now that we are in fourth place and for us it is fundamental to close in the best way because we can still climb higher. I think what happened over the weekend was a lesson. I think it was just one play, but we have to know that this lasts 98 or 100 minutes now. Now we have to go and beat Necaxa. I don't think the position in the table matters, because some of the teams below us have beaten the first places. You can't relax at this stage and we have to close the game in the best way possible.
Pumas' final lineup
Last Necaxa lineup
How does Pumas arrive?