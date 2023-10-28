Necaxa vs Pumas Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: Pumas

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:00 AM9 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Necaxa vs Pumas live stream

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Necaxa vs Pumas live, along with the latest information from the Estadio Victoria. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 AM9 hours ago

Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Pumas live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.

Necaxa vs Pumas can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AM9 hours ago

What time is Necaxa vs Pumas matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Necaxa vs Pumas match on October 27, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

Japan: 7:00 p.m.

India: 6:00 a.m.

Nigeria: 12:00 noon

South Africa: 13:00 hours

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00 hours

8:45 AM9 hours ago

Pumas Statements

Arturo Ortíz spoke ahead of the match against Necaxa: "I've always trained and worked hard to be a starter. It's my turn to be in this position now. It's really difficult, but you have to keep your head and assimilate it because this is a team. Those of us who are on this side have to be one hundred percent committed and generate that internal competition that in the end makes the whole team solid and that we are in the position we are in right now. Now I have this opportunity, if the coach so decides, and I have to take advantage of it and earn my place".

"The key for me is not to put my head down, to always fight and have that competition so that those who are playing right now, in this case Nathan (Silva) and Licha (Lisandro Magallán), are also at one hundred percent and know that we have people behind us who can compete. We have to prove that at the weekend".

"I have always been a clear and mature player, who knows what I have to do in this institution, which is respected, I have always handled myself that way. I consider myself a mature man, I know what is right and what has to be done and what not. In the same way, I think that now being a substitute has led me to have minutes, when maybe I would have thought that I would not have them. Now I have the opportunity. I know I'm ready and I work to play."

"The closing is important now that we are in fourth place and for us it is fundamental to close in the best way because we can still climb higher. I think what happened over the weekend was a lesson. I think it was just one play, but we have to know that this lasts 98 or 100 minutes now. Now we have to go and beat Necaxa. I don't think the position in the table matters, because some of the teams below us have beaten the first places. You can't relax at this stage and we have to close the game in the best way possible.

8:40 AM9 hours ago

Pumas' final lineup

J. González; P. Bennevendo, L. Magallán, J. Molina, N. Silva, A. Aldrete; C. Tabó, E. Salvio, C. Huerta, U. Rivas; G. Fernández.
8:35 AM9 hours ago

Last Necaxa lineup

Raúl Gudiño, Alexis Peña, Edgar Méndez, Facundo Batista, Brayan Garnica, Rogelio Cortéz, Jorge Rodríguez, Alan Montes, Jair Cortés, Ricardo Moreal, Fernando Arce
8:30 AM9 hours ago

How does Pumas arrive?

Pumas arrives after a strong defeat at home against Rayados de Monterrey, but they are still at the top of the general table.

8:25 AM9 hours ago

How will Necaxa fare?

Necaxa continues to have a very irregular tournament, after losing to San Luis with a fairly heavy score of four goals to zero.
8:20 AM9 hours ago

The Necaxa vs Pumas game will be played at the Victoria Stadium.

The Necaxa vs Pumas match will be played at the Victoria Stadium, located in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
8:15 AM10 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Necaxa vs Pumas match, corresponding to Day 14 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Victoria at 7:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo