Sunderland vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
WatchSunderland vs Norwich Live Score Here
SPEAK UP, WAGNER!
“Today we were below average, we had some moments in the first half, in the first 15 minutes we were good. In the second half, we had maybe half an hour where we were good too, but overall it wasn't a good performance. In terms of effort and attitude, I have no complaints. I won't blame the players, they really tried and fought."
"Unfortunately, today we seem to be affected in terms of trust and it is a problem. That's why we weren't able to play at our level and suffered this defeat. We conceded goals again that were difficult to concede, from the moment we conceded them and how we conceded them. É difficult to accept. Life in football isn't always easy. Easy."
“At the moment it is It's difficult, that's it. the truth. I am the one who has to find the ideas and solutions to give the players back their confidence, to show them a way out of this difficult period we are experiencing. do this, you stay together, take it on the chin and prepare to be better in the next game."
"I think they were well organized. Ultimately, we didn't create enough offensively and defensively, the goals we conceded were quite sloppy. This is This is something we cannot afford, we have to be sure that we find a way to not concede goals, to be more solid and to be completely honest, the goals we conceded were individual errors in the tactical approach.
“There were more individual moments where the boys weren't focused, sometimes difficult moments affect the players' confidence when making decisions and that's what happened today.
"É It's very easy if you can. There is a period that is not available. working well, blame each other, but this is not the case. the character of this locker room. É Of course no one is here. satisfied. We have to go back to what we did before. and it is so we'll do it."
“Nacho worked hard, he had the opportunity with a shot on the post. Borja looked excited when he walked in.
“It’s a difficult time for all players at the moment, but it’s enough. It's good to have them back, it's great. It's good that Jonny Rowe scored again, but at the end of the day we have problems and we have to find a solution. We have to stay together.”
SPEAK UP, TONY!
“We’re three points behind third place in the championship, so let’s keep going.
“We prepare the team for the next game by analyzing what was good and what was bad in previous matches. I think there have been a lot of good things this season so far. now and of course things to work on, but that's it. football.”
“É an opportunity for us to play well and try to win the game. I think we've done that so many times this season and we don't always get what we deserve in football games.
“Norwich is great. It's a team with lots of experienced players if you want. think of (Shane) Duffy, (Ben) Gibson and (Kenny) McLean. They have international players and have competed in the Premier League in recent years.
“They also have a coach who has already trained. has been promoted from this league before, so it's a must. It's a difficult game for us.
“Norwich was the game before I arrived last year. They won 1-0. We expect a very difficult game.”
“ I like Patterson, I think he has a very good mentality.
“He is Eddie is a steady goalkeeper and doesn't let himself get upset by many things – your potential is huge.
“He has a large frame, but he is very handsome. very agile. He is very agile. very calm, which is very nice. It's important for a goalkeeper in my head.”
NORWICH!
RULES
CHAMPIONS!
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of competition champions is: extensive. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.
FORMAT!
A 121ª edition of the second division of English football, the 32nd edition of the second division of English football. Under the current format, it starts on August 4th and runs until the end of August. May 4, 2024.