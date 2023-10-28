Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
USA Time: 10:15 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.
USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Real Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
11:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
10:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
11:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Chile
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
11:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
9:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
12:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
13:15 hrs
|
In Movistar.
|
Canada
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
10:15 hrs
|
In TNS +.
|
USA
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
10:15 hrs
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
8:15 hrs
|
In SKY Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
11:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Peru
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
9:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
11:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday October 28th, 2023
|
10:15 hrs
|
In DIRECTV.
Barcelona and the Rolling Stones
Drake, Rosalia and the Rolling Stones join these collaborations with Barcelona, this shirt will be debuted in the Clásico game against Real Madrid with the men's shirt, with the women's shirt before the match they have with Sevilla they will be debuting this jewel.
How does Barcelona arrive?
In the league they are third with 24 points, after 10 games, 7 wins and 3 draws, they still have not lost. With 22 goals for and 10 against. They are 1 point behind Madrid, a home victory would give them the lead, taking into account that Girona loses.
Something to highlight is that Barca has been adding a hospital, many important injuries. Like Frenkie De Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Kounde and Raphinha.