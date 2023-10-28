Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: FCB

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:15 PM3 hours ago

Follow here Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Montjuic Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:10 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday October 28th, 2023

USA Time: 10:15 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.

USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:05 PM4 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Real Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Real Madrid: of Saturday October 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday October 28th, 2023

11:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Saturday October 28th, 2023

10:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Saturday October 28th, 2023

11:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Saturday October 28th, 2023

11:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Saturday October 28th, 2023

9:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Saturday October 28th, 2023

12:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Saturday October 28th, 2023

13:15 hrs

In Movistar.

Canada

Saturday October 28th, 2023

10:15 hrs

In TNS +.

USA

Saturday October 28th, 2023

10:15 hrs

In ESPN.

Mexico

Saturday October 28th, 2023

8:15 hrs

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Saturday October 28th, 2023

11:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Saturday October 28th, 2023

9:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Saturday October 28th, 2023

11:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Saturday October 28th, 2023

10:15 hrs

In DIRECTV.
10:00 PM4 hours ago

1 vs 1

In the last game of the Classic in the United States, the culés won by 3 goals to 0. But in the most recent game in the Copa del Rey, the meringues won by 4 goals to 0. In the League it was the most dramatic game of the season with about 2 goals to 1 for the culés, this is how they won the league against their hated rival. The last Merengue victory in the league was in 2022 where they won at home by 3 goals to 1.
9:55 PM4 hours ago

Player to watch for Real Madrid

Hey Jude, Bellingham is the element to follow for Madrid, the Englishman in the Champions League has scored 3 goals in the last 3 games and 1 assist. In the League he has scored 8 goals in the 9 games he has had and 2 assists. He being the best element on offense, where the meringues have been the owners of the competition.

9:50 PM4 hours ago

Barca's player to follow

The Shark, Ferrán Torres with 3 games in the Champions League has scored 2 goals and 1 assist. But in the league he has scored 3 goals after 9 games. Done the Spanish winger has shown the best version of himself since he arrived in Barcelona, the shark's mind has been good for him, in this classic he will seek to marry his prey.

9:45 PM4 hours ago

Barcelona and the Rolling Stones

The phenomenon that the music application has brought, Spotify has been a great success, due to the various collaborations they have made with artists. This time Barcelona will rock the field, along with a great collaboration with the Rolling Stones. Helping to promote the new single by the English band, Hackney Diamonds. The legendary logo will be on the shirt, replacing the Spotify logo.
Drake, Rosalia and the Rolling Stones join these collaborations with Barcelona, this shirt will be debuted in the Clásico game against Real Madrid with the men's shirt, with the women's shirt before the match they have with Sevilla they will be debuting this jewel.
9:40 PM4 hours ago

How is Madrid doing?

The current league leaders meringues come with 25 points that reinforce their leadership. Losing only one game out of 10, winning 8 and drawing in a single match. They have just beaten Braga in the Champions League by 2 goals to 1. In the last league game they tied against Sevilla by one goal, their last victory was against Osasuna by 4 goals to 0. A victory away from home against Barca would give them a minimum advantage against the culés of 3 points, reaching 28 units.

9:35 PM4 hours ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

The culés have just won in the league against Athletic by the minimum with the score of a youth player, who scored a surprising goal, came on as a substitute and scored in the 80th, his name is Marc Guiu. In the Champions League they won against Shakhtar by 2 goals to 1, with goals from Ferrán Torres and Fermín, another youth player from the farm.
In the league they are third with 24 points, after 10 games, 7 wins and 3 draws, they still have not lost. With 22 goals for and 10 against. They are 1 point behind Madrid, a home victory would give them the lead, taking into account that Girona loses.
Something to highlight is that Barca has been adding a hospital, many important injuries. Like Frenkie De Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Kounde and Raphinha.

9:30 PM4 hours ago

One more edition of the Spanish classic

The Classic that stops the world, Barcelona vs Real Madrid face off once again, now in a League game. Where more than three points are at stake, the pride of beating your rival to beat, the position in the table is at stake, because the meringues lead with 25 points, Barcelona is one point away. Both teams show great quality, but one arrives better than the other. The only thing that interferes in that fight for leadership is Girona, which is in second. The culé team has not lost in the league, but Madrid already has a defeat. It will be that the whites add their second defeat or the Barça team starts losing and adding a negative result.
9:25 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo