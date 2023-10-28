Mallorca vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
"It will be It's a match with a lot of physical contact. We are two teams that like to compete well. Getafe will demand a lot from us and we will demand a lot from them. They are a very physically strong opponent.
"Along with us, they are one of the teams that scores the most from set pieces. It is not a final, but it's a final. important. We are not trying to break even. We hope to break this streak, especially by winning.
"We haven't had good results in the last three or four weeks, but we have had good feelings. We hope to continue this line of performance and hope to be more convincing on both sides."
Aguirre says that, although Sergi Darder is not yet fully fit, Pablo Maffeo and Antonio Raillo will be part of the squad for the match.
"If there is an emergency, they will play, even though they are not at 100%," he continued. "É important, just like with Maffeo. They are very energetic guys, they live for the game, they encourage each other a lot and stay together."
Aguirre will face José Bordalás on the opposition bench and our coach has full respect for the coach.
"I respect him. I am incapable of making public judgments about any colleague, coach, player or referee. We, coaches, have an obligation to improve our players, and I believe Bordalás did that."
"É It's normal, teams have needs, Mallorca also wants to win, we respect them a lot, they did a great job. It is always It's difficult to play away from home, and even more so against Mallorca, who want to win. It will be It's a pleasant environment."
"He's here. meeting deadlines, just like Milla, but they are different processes. We must not rush them or rush them. The process is ready. going well, we are within the established deadlines. We see improvements, now he can do different things and we are excited. We need to be cautious."
"We are calm, we know it will be okay. So, we don't care about criticism. We take it as a compliment. When they say it like that, it doesn't mean that all teams do the same. What we should do is Talk about our team and not about the opponent's game. This is This is a justification, I will not repeat. We are very calm."
"I am of the opinion that all games are decisive. In all of them, three points are at stake. I'm tired of hearing comments about games that aren't in our league against certain opponents, they're all important. You cannot pay more or less attention to one or the other. We can see this, in fact, with Getafe, because I don't want to talk about another team, games that were theoretically easy, like Almería, who hadn't won away from home, came here and won. We are in a very balanced league. All games have a significant level of difficulty. I'm noticing something. When opponents face Getafe, they do so with a high level of concentration and attention, the same as when they play against Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atlético. This is positive, it means they respect us a lot, and we see that as an interesting compliment."
