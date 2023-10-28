Cruz Azul vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs Leon Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Leon: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
17:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
17:00 hrs
|
In ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
In Panamericanos
The best tooth of a lion
Cruz Azul's best player
He has 4 goals, 3 assists, achieves 1 shot on goal per game, missing 3 clear scoring chances, 1.3 key passes, with 45.4 touches per game, recovering 3.8 balls per game, 55% of duels won on the ground and 18% of duels won by air. With the 4 tournaments that he has had with the light blues he has accumulated 14 goals.
Heavy agenda
The miracle at play
How is the Lion coming?
How does Cruz Azul arrive?