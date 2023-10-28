Cruz Azul vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Cruz Azul

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:54 AM44 minutes ago

Follow here Cruz Azul vs Leon Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Tigres vs Cruz Azul Cruz Azul vs Leon live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:49 AMan hour ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

USA Time: 7:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

12:44 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Leon: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Leon: of Saturday, October 28, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, October 28, 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, October 28, 2023

17:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, October 28, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, October 28, 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, October 28, 2023

18:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, October 28, 2023

18:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, October 28, 2023

23:00 hrs

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, October 28, 2023

19:00 hrs

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, October 28, 2023

19:00 hrs

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Saturday, October 28, 2023

17:00 hrs

 In ESPN.

Paraguay

Saturday, October 28, 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, October 28, 2023

18:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, October 28, 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, October 28, 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.
12:39 AMan hour ago

In Panamericanos

Like Cruz Azul and León they lost 2 important players in their elevens. As is Erik Lira and Fidel Ambriz. Players who are owners of their positions, being references in recovering the ball. Although both are in the Pan American Games with the Mexican under-23 team, they may return early, after Mexico lost to Chile in their first game.
12:34 AMan hour ago

The best tooth of a lion

Nicolás Federico López with 10 games in 467 minutes is León's best player at the moment, with 2 goals he has been able to adapt to Larcamón's playing system, after becoming Gignac's shadow in Tigres. This first season has been good for the teeth. Although most of the elements of the offense do not exceed 2 goals, because the one who was best was injured for the rest of the tournament, like Viñas.
12:29 AMan hour ago

Cruz Azul's best player

Uriel Antuna is the best player on the machine at the moment. These are the Brujo's statistics with the machine in the last 10 games with 868 minutes of play and a single yellow card.
He has 4 goals, 3 assists, achieves 1 shot on goal per game, missing 3 clear scoring chances, 1.3 key passes, with 45.4 touches per game, recovering 3.8 balls per game, 55% of duels won on the ground and 18% of duels won by air. With the 4 tournaments that he has had with the light blues he has accumulated 14 goals.

12:24 AMan hour ago

Heavy agenda

La Fiera will have a complicated closing, first Cruz Azul at Azteca, then at home they host León, on the penultimate day they go to Puebla to face La Franja, closing against Juárez. León is already within the reclassification, but those led by Larcamón are fighting to remove Rayados or Chivas from 5 or 6 place, if you want to get a week of rest, think with a cooler head about the league.
12:19 AMan hour ago

The miracle at play

A miracle for Cruz Azul seems complicated, it is more likely that the team is already thinking about the holidays than about a possible league. There are 4 games, 12 points on the scale, with 11 points already obtained they would hypnotically add up to 23 units, although the minimum number of units is 16, it is clear that that quota will increase. The light blues would need Atlas, Juárez, Gallos and Pachuca not to add in at least 2 or 3 days, something complicated. It is clear that this is the team's worst season in years.
12:14 AMan hour ago

How is the Lion coming?

Those from Guanajuato are better than the celestial ones with 19 points, León has 5 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. With 16 goals for, 14 against, they have just added a very regular streak, with the last 4 games adding 2 draws and 2 wins. Their last defeat was against Rayados by 3 goals to 1 on matchday 8. They have just played in a rescheduled game against Atlas, tying at 1 goal.

12:09 AMan hour ago

How does Cruz Azul arrive?

The machine has just lost to Tigres, stating that if it were not for Necaxa it would be the worst team of the season with 11 points, by a minimal difference with Puebla and Mazatlán. The light blues are the 17th team in the table, 3 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. With 17 goals for and 26 against. 9 goals difference. The minimum amount of points is 16 to enter the playoffs, if Cruz Azul wants to ask for a miracle they should win 4 games out of 4. These are the last games of the campaign, with 3 at home and one away. Something impossible for those led by Joaquín Moreno. They have two losses in a row against Pumas and Tigres. Their last victory was against Necaxa by 3 goals to 1.

12:04 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs Leon Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo