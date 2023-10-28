Juventus vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Juventus vs Hellas Verona Live Score Here
JUVENTUS!
SPEAK UP, ALLEGRI!
"Football is made of moments, but we need to be realistic, working every day to improve, so that this team consolidates its future, all growing together. The objective, clearly, is We will be in the top four and play in the Champions League next year, then we will assess where we are at the end of the season. The team's growth is based on balance and daily work, even though it is true that having young players brings enthusiasm and relaxation, the group wants to work, everyone plays as a team and puts their personal goals second plan."
"We're all fine, Federico Chiesa came back and had a good week, the same happened with Dusan Vlahovic. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is is a player who can also play in midfield, but his role is in the midfield. to In front of the defense, your moment will also come. He knows how to play football very well, but he needs to grow in other aspects; Weston McKennie is It's going well and it could also be important tomorrow. On the left, I have doubts between Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic, and I also have Samuel Iling-Junior, who is on the left. definitely improving."
SPEAK UP, MARCO BARONI!
"I don't like the term 'adapted', I don't believe it was necessary. We have clear ideas and look for solutions that are functional for the team, solutions that the team believes in. There is always There are difficulties when starting a new path, but we have all the requirements to overcome them. We continue working with dedication; I believe there are significant margins for growth."
"The substitutions on Saturday were not made to harm those who started the game, I needed to change something. Until Although we conceded the first goal - which could have been avoided - the team was well positioned and even managed to win. created some opportunities. After the goal, the team retreated, and at halftime I needed to make some changes. Whoever entered did well. Now we are trying to find stability, also considering the return of players in the best conditions."
"Not yet. When you are When you're close to returning, there's always a chance to come back. a risk involved, and it is I need to decide which one is better. the best approach. We will evaluate Hien in the next few days."
"Cyril scored a lot of goals last year, even without playing many games. At the beginning of this season, after scoring goals at the beginning, maybe he is focusing too much on individual solutions, but we are working with him. The boy is always very involved and present. I believe in him because he has great qualities and the ability to become a fundamental player from an offensive point of view, and he is working on it."
"We are one of the teams that recovered the most high balls in the championship so far. Now, but this data should make us reflect on our cohesion and also on the distances we have on the field, an aspect that I consider fundamental in both phases, especially in the construction phase. We're working on it."
"Riccardo, as you also saw in Frosinone, is the best. a player of great quality. At times, perhaps he was hampered by the game system, but he knows he needs to grow, and we need to provide the opportunities he is experiencing. deserving through work. We have a good relationship with him."
