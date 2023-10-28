Hibernian vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Hibernian vs Celtic match live?
What time is Hibernian vs Celtic match for Scottish Premiership?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 6 pm: Movistar+,
Mexico 9 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak, Brendan Rodgers!
But there's no doubt, as I said last week, that in this period of seven games in 21 days we'd be making some changes.
I was very proud of the team the other night. In terms of how they played, I think we're in the process of becoming a really good team
Dynamic, fast, a goal threat going forward and defensively compact, tight, aggressive, and then when the need arises in the game, having that intelligence to change tactically, then being able to do that, and the players did that really well. I like teams to have that flexibility to change. Maybe we don't have to do that so much internally, but it's an option for us, if necessary, to change the momentum of a game.
I really like what Nick is trying to do. Obviously he's just on the doorstep and looking to play an attacking game, with an attacking philosophy. There are probably a lot of people telling him that's not the way to work, that's not the way to do things, but I've been through this many years ago, in my early managerial stages.
So I really like that they're trying to build the game from the back, making their way through the lines with speed, quality and looking to play an attacking game."
Speak, Nick Montgomery!
I learned a lot last week for myself and for the team, and I'm someone who learns from defeats. We move on this weekend and we're really looking forward to the game.
I watched their game against a very good side, Atlético de Madrid. It was a very good game to watch, I enjoyed it, it was intense, fast and with two very good teams.
Celtic are used to playing two games a week. They have a very good squad and I'm sure Brendan will pick a team that will be the right team for the game. It's been a good week. We got a game on Monday, against Sunderland, for some of the boys to play a few minutes.
We're at home, at Easter Road, with a good crowd, so everyone is looking forward to the game."
Classification
Hoops
Hibs
Scottish Premiership
Initially, 10 clubs took part in Scottish soccer's elite and, in the 2000-01 season, it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 matches, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with an additional five games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league has 38 rounds.
Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles to their name. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee one.
The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will end on April 13, 2024.
