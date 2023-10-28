Hibernian vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match
Celtic

How and where to watch the Hibernian vs Celtic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Hibernian vs Celtic match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the game Hibernian vs Celtic of 28th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 6 pm: Movistar+, 

Mexico 9 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

Speak, Brendan Rodgers!

"You play last weekend, you play midweek and then you have another tough game at the weekend - that's being at a big club, so your body is trained for it and you have to prepare for it.

But there's no doubt, as I said last week, that in this period of seven games in 21 days we'd be making some changes.

I was very proud of the team the other night. In terms of how they played, I think we're in the process of becoming a really good team

Dynamic, fast, a goal threat going forward and defensively compact, tight, aggressive, and then when the need arises in the game, having that intelligence to change tactically, then being able to do that, and the players did that really well. I like teams to have that flexibility to change. Maybe we don't have to do that so much internally, but it's an option for us, if necessary, to change the momentum of a game.

I really like what Nick is trying to do. Obviously he's just on the doorstep and looking to play an attacking game, with an attacking philosophy. There are probably a lot of people telling him that's not the way to work, that's not the way to do things, but I've been through this many years ago, in my early managerial stages.

So I really like that they're trying to build the game from the back, making their way through the lines with speed, quality and looking to play an attacking game."

Speak, Nick Montgomery!

"I want to see the reaction to last week's result. There were many positive aspects of the game, but I want to see us evolve as a team and develop. One thing that let us down was the defensive transition and switching off at key moments. We made basic mistakes as a team in terms of defensive structure, so we worked hard to fix that because against the top teams you can't guess, you have to get it right all the time because the moment you switch off, you'll be punished; that's what happened last week.

I learned a lot last week for myself and for the team, and I'm someone who learns from defeats. We move on this weekend and we're really looking forward to the game.

I watched their game against a very good side, Atlético de Madrid. It was a very good game to watch, I enjoyed it, it was intense, fast and with two very good teams.

Celtic are used to playing two games a week. They have a very good squad and I'm sure Brendan will pick a team that will be the right team for the game. It's been a good week. We got a game on Monday, against Sunderland, for some of the boys to play a few minutes.

We're at home, at Easter Road, with a good crowd, so everyone is looking forward to the game."

Classification

Hoops

With 25 points, Celtic are top of the league, seven points ahead of Rangers in second place.
Hibs

Hibernian are in a delicate situation and find themselves in ninth place, in the relegation group, with nine points.
Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership is the league with the largest local audience in Europe. The competition as we know it today was created in 1998 by the clubs, with the Premier League as a reference point.  

Initially, 10 clubs took part in Scottish soccer's elite and, in the 2000-01 season, it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 matches, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with an additional five games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league has 38 rounds.

Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles to their name. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee one.

The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will end on April 13, 2024.

Eye on the game

Hibernian vs Celtic live this Saturday (28), at the Easter Road at 10 am ET, for the Scottish Premiership. The match is valid for the 10th round of the competition.
