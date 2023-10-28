Benfica vs Casa Pia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Casa Pia match live?
What time is Benfica vs Casa Pia match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 2 pm: RTPi
Bolivia 1 pm: RTPi
Brazil 2 pm: RTPi
Chile 1 pm: RTPi
Colombia12 pm: RTPi
Ecuador 12 pm: RTPi
USA 1 pm ET: RTPi
Spain 7 pm: RTPi
Mexico 12 pm: RTPi
Paraguay 1 pm: RTPi
Peru 12 pm: RTPi
Uruguay 2 pm: RTPi
Venezuela 1 pm: RTPi
Speak, Filipe Martins!
Benfica are a team with a very strong interior game, and above all I think it's very important that we don't allow too much space between the lines, especially between the midfield and the defensive line, where Benfica's full-backs and second striker look for interior spaces a lot.
Benfica put four players inside and behind our midfield and first of all we mustn't lower our lines too much, because if Benfica are comfortable and settle in our defensive midfield it only favors them."
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
It's a good question. We're not satisfied, especially with the last two games. In my opinion, the first game [against Salzburg] was different, with the red card and the penalty. It was a complicated situation, but after that we played some good soccer, and we deserved more than we got. But in the last two games, particularly in the second half with Inter and in Tuesday's game, we haven't been at the highest level. And, of course, in the Champions League we have to be at the highest level. We have to bear in mind that we're playing against great teams, but we know we can do better. We showed that last season, especially in international matches. We have to get back to what makes us so strong, playing with intensity and a great connection between the players. That's what was missing on Tuesday, when our opponents [Real Sociedad] kept the ball and found solutions to control the game. They didn't create many chances, but that's not what Benfica want to show, especially at our stadium.
The reasons, as I said on Tuesday, have to do with different things. At the moment, we're not at the level we were last season. It was a different situation, we had players in great form, at a very high level, we didn't change much, and this season is different. We have injured players, others are new and adapting, and they're still not at their best. We've lost a bit of the collective power we used to have, but we can do better and that's exactly what we have to show, not just in [Saturday's] game in the Portuguese league, but also in the last three Champions League games, to show another image.
It's the worst moment in the Champions League, I wouldn't say in La Liga. After losing the first game, we won seven games in a row. Maybe the performances haven't always been of the highest standard, but we've deserved every win. In La Liga, we're on the right track. In the Champions League, we can't be happy. After three games, it's unbelievable not to have any points or goals. The most disappointing thing on Tuesday [the game with Real Sociedad] was our mentality, lack of unity on the pitch, and also the spirit at the start. That's one of my main challenges: to prepare the team in the best way for the games and give them the right advice and recommendations. When we play the way we did, I ask myself what we could have done better before the game. We talked about it, I reminded them how well we can play, but also what it takes to play at a high level. Each player's responsibility at every moment of the game has to be different. We have to do things together, with and without the ball. That was the key to our fantastic season last year and to many good games this season. This is the situation. We know what we have to do [on Saturday] and we're going to show a different picture."
Classification
Geese
Incarnates
Primeira Liga
Some of the most famous clubs competing in the Portuguese Primeira Liga include Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Futebol Clube do Porto, Sporting Clube de Portugal, Sporting de Braga, Vitória Sport Clube (de Guimarães) and others.
The Primeira Liga is one of the top soccer leagues in Europe and attracts talent from all over the world. In addition, Portuguese clubs that excel in the Primeira Liga often compete in European competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!