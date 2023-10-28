Hull City vs Preston North End LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: Twitter Hull City

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:56 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Hull City vs Preston North End Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs Preston North End live, as well as the latest information from MKM Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Hull City vs Preston North End live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:51 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Hull City vs Preston North End match live on TV and online?

The Hull City vs Preston North End match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:46 PM2 hours ago

What time is Hull City vs Preston North End?

This is the kick-off time for the Hull City vs Preston North End match on October 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 16:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
11:41 PM2 hours ago

Key player in Preston North End

One of the players to watch out for in Preston North End is Will Keane, the 30 year old Irish born center forward, has played 10 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Bristol City, Sunderland AFC and Stoke City.
11:36 PM2 hours ago

Key player at Hull City

One of the most outstanding players in Hull City is Aaron Connolly, the 23 year old Irish born center forward, has played 12 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday twice, Coventry City and Stoke City.
11:31 PM2 hours ago

History Hull City vs Preston North End

In total, the two sides have met 58 times, Preston North End dominate the record with 26 wins, there have been 13 draws and Hull City have won 18 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Preston North End with 82 goals to Hull City's 79.
11:26 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Preston North End

Preston North End has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing a total of 13 games, is in the number four position in the standings with 22 points, this after winning six games, drawing four and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -2, this after scoring 18 goals and conceding 20.
  • Last five matches

Preston North End 0 - 4 West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City 3 - 0 Preston North End
Ipswich Town 4 - 2 Preston North End
Preston North End 1 - 1 Millwall
Preston North End 2 - 2 Sothampton

11:21 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Hull City

Hull City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 13 matches they are in the eighth position in the standings with 20 points, this score was achieved after winning five matches, drawing five and losing three, they have also scored 19 goals and conceded 16, for a goal difference of +3.
  • Last five matches

Hull City 1 - 1 Plymouth
Ispswich Town 3 - 0 Hull City
Millwall 2 - 2 Hull City
Hull City 1 - 2 Southampton
Birmingham City 0 - 2 Hull City

11:16 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the MKM Stadium

The match between Hull City and Preston North End will take place at the MKM Stadium in the city of Kingston upon Hull (England), the stadium is where Hull City Association Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 25,400 spectators.
Image: visithull.org
Image: visithull.org
11:11 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Hull City vs Preston North End, valid for matchday 14 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo