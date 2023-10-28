Arsenal vs Sheffield Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Arsenal vs Sheffield United Wednesday, Premier League Match day 10.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Arsenal vs Sheffield United Wednesday live on Matchday 10 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Others games tomorrow
In addition to Arsenal vs Sheffield Wednesday, Chelsea vs Brentford, Bournemouth vs Burnley and Wolverhampton vs Newcastle United will be the opening fixtures of Match day 10 in the Premier League 2023, Undoubtedly matches with elite players who will be looking to give their best for their respective teams.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United Wednesday live online Premier League match day 10 2023
Arsenal vs Sheffield Wednesday will not be broadcast on television.
Arsenal vs Sheffield Wednesday can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Sheffield Wednesday live online, VAVEL UK is your best option.
What time is the Arsenal vs Sheffield United Wednesday match day 10 in the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for Arsenal vs Sheffield Wednesday 28 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hours
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 10:00 am
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 10 will be referee Tim Robinson, who will have the task of bringing order with his national and international experience in this match that will be fought for 3 very important points and who will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion tomorrow at the Emirates Stadium.
Absences
There will be no injured or suspended players for tomorrow's game, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for what promises to be one of the best games of the weekend in the Premier League.
Background
The record leans Arsenal's way as in the last 5 occasions they have met, the record shows 3 games won for Arsenal, while they have drawn once and Sheffield Wednesday have won just once, so tomorrow the Gunners will come out as firm favorites to take all 3 points and continue to climb up the season ladder.
How does Sheffield get there?
Sheffield Sheffield meanwhile has a very bad present as it is the last place in the Premier League, a team that has suffered in this start of the tournament and is placed in the relegation zone with only one point and a record of a draw and 8 games with defeat, So it will seek to get out of this very bad streak against one of the strongest teams this season, thus comes Sheffield Sheffield to this round 10 of the Premier League, with the sole objective of leaving soon the relegation zone and the bottom of the overall table, no doubt we expect a match full of intensity, emotions and goals.
How is Arsenal coming along?
Arsenal comes from defeating Sevilla 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League, a game where they managed to dominate despite being visitors, they got 3 very valuable points for them, in the Premier League they are in third position with 21 points and a record of 6 wins and 3 draws, they will seek to continue adding victories and thus approach Tottenham who is the current leader of the Premier League, if they win tomorrow they would be placed in second place depending on the result of Manchester City, this way Arsenal arrives to the 10th round of the most important tournament of clubs.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Arsenal vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream of Match day 10 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium at 08:00.