Bournemouth vs Burnley Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley on TV in real time?
When is the Bournemouth vs Burnley match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The match between Bournemouth and Burnley will kick off at 11:00 (local time) at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, in round 10 of the Premier League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Burnley's probable line-up:
Bournemouth line-up:
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction
The hosts go into this game with two important absentees: Brazilian goalkeeper Neto is out. Cook, sent off in the last game, also misses out.
Burnley, for their part, have a team of a similar standard and should give their all in this game.
In this context, and given the odds, I recommend the Asian Handicap +0.5 Burnley, which pays out if Burnley win or draw, as the best bet for this match.
In search of good odds to profit from your guess, we've found the market for under three goals in total. This is an Asian line that gives you a lot of security when betting on Bournemouth vs Burnley. If there are fewer than three goals, you'll win the prize for your guess, and if there are three (which is difficult here) the money goes back into your bankroll. You only lose if there are four goals. It really is one of the best predictions for this match.
For this direct clash against relegation (with the future in mind), coach Vincent Kompany is without right-back Connor Roberts. Brazilian Vitinho is ready to form the defense in the starting line-up. Luca Koleosho is likely to start again in place of Odobert at left-back. Five players are out with medical problems: Beyer, Ekdal, Benson, Gudmundsson and Obafemi.
Coach Andoni Iraola is looking for ways to get Bournemouth out of this situation, but he's not getting any peace from the absentees. The Spaniard will be without midfielder Lewis Cook, who was sent off against Wolves. Rothwell is the favorite to take over in midfield. Meanwhile, Tyler Adams, Marcondes and Fredericks remain injured and out of action.
TIME AND PLACE!
The match pits two teams with the worst attacks in the Premier League. Bournemouth have the worst attacking system with only six goals scored so far. Burnley are a step up with seven goals, which is pretty bad too. In this match, we expect a balanced game with few goals, at most one in each half. Therefore, less than 1.5 goals in both halves is a good guess.
What's more, if either team wins here, it will be without conceding a goal. That's because Bournemouth and Burnley are two teams that find it very difficult to score. So, a guess of 1-0 to one of the two (there is no favorite given the situation) is a good basis for a guess. If you're betting on the markets for both brands, the "no" option is the best.
Premier League
Date: October 28, 2023
Time: 11am (Brasília time)
Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).