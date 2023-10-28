Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Chelsea vs BrentfordLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Chelsea vs Brentfod live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Sirius XM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO app.
Referee
Simon Hooper will be the referee for the match, with Adrian Holmes and Simon Long as assistants. The VAR will be led by Craig Pawson, with Darren Cann as assistant.
Probable Brentford
Brentford's probable team for the match is: Flekken, Collins, Mee and Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt and Hickey; Mbeumo and Wissa.
Probable Chelsea
Chelsea's probable team for the match is: Robert Fernández, Malo Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva and Colwill; Enzo Fernádez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer and Sterling; Mudryk.
Injuries (A LOT)
Chelsea will be without the following injured players: Fofana, Nkunku, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Chalobah, Lavia and Broja. On Brentford's side, as well as Toney, who is sidelined, the injury list includes: Henry, Damsgaard, Schade, Dasilva, Baptiste and Lewis-Potter.
Pochettino!
"Reece is still not ready to start. He is doing well, has been training really well. He is really close but tomorrow he is going to be on the bench. He is doing really really well; is working really hard. He is close and hopefully as soon as possible we can have him involved again. He is a really important player for us. Maybe after the international break [in November] he will be involved, maybe. It’s not sure. He is a player that can provide goals and we have been missing goals. That is why we think he can be important for us – he has proved he can score goals in the Bundesliga. Of course, if you compare with different offensive players, maybe with eight or ten goals from Nkunku our situation is completely different because they are the goals we are missing to be in a different position. We can't complain and we need to work so things can happen. So we are looking forward to recovering him and for him to help the team score more goals, earn more goals, and be a in a different position in the table. It is really important, we need to create a run at home and start to win. We need to start to project the image that we are solid and consistent in front of our fans. We are desperate to show them we can get the three points at home. We are building a strong team, the mentality is there, is much, much better than at the start. We are happy with the way we are evolving from day one but we are still far away from what we expect from our team and from us. We are Chelsea and we know our responsibilities are massive – it is to win".
Premier League
Chelsea are in 10th place in the Premier League with 12 points, level with Crystal Palace, two points behind West Ham and three behind United. Brentford are in 14th place with 10 points, one below Wolverhampton and Fulham and three points above Everton.
Last Matches: Brentford
Brentford, on the other hand, come into the match with a draw, a defeat and a win. On October 1, away to Nottingham Forest, the draw was 1-1, with Norgaard opening the scoring and Domínguez equalizing. On the seventh, away again, the defeat came 2-1 to Manchester United, with Jensen opening the scoring and McTominay, with two late goals, turning the game around. And on Saturday (21), at home, they won 3-0 against Burnley, with goals from Wissa, Mbeumo and Ghoddos.
Last Matches: Chelsea
Chelsea come into the match with two wins and a draw from their last games. On October 2, away from home, they won 2-0 against Fulham, with goals from Mudryk and Broja. On the seventh, away to Burnley, the win was 4-1, with Odobert opening the scoring, Al Dakhil equalizing, Palmer turning the game around, Sterling adding to the tally and Jackson closing the scoring. And on Saturday (21), at home, it was a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, with Palmer and Mudryk scoring, while Rice and Trossard grabbed the equalizer.
