Queens Park Rangers vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Head to head: Queens Park Rangers vs. Leicester City

This Saturday's match will be the 60th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 26 wins for Queens Park Rangers against 23 for Leicester City, in addition to 10 draws.
Key player - Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, one of the best players in the Championship, has played all 13 games this season for the Foxes, scoring 5 goals and providing 5 assists on the season.
Key Player- QPR

Asmir Begovic, their 36-year-old starting goalkeeper is the key player for QPR, so far he has played all thirteen games of the season for the team. And he will be key in trying to keep his team in the game.
Leicester City, the cavalino rampant of the Championship

Enzo Maresca's team is going smoothly in a transitional season in the Championship, at this rate it will take little or nothing to return to the elite of English soccer. 

Maresca's team has 12 wins in 13 matches, and although it may seem impossible, although nothing is definite, Leicester is a candidate to win the championship. 

Queens Park Rangers is looking for a key victory for the season

Things are not going well for the London team, they are at the bottom of the table, which forces them to take points, a stop on the way can be this match against Leicester City. At the moment, they have 8 points and are 6 points away from getting out of the relegation zone.
Championship on fire

Both Leicester City and Queens Park Rangers live different realities, the Foxes have ridden the League, and want to ensure their return to the Premier League very soon, while Queens Park Rangers are at the bottom of the table, occupying relegation places to League One. 
The Stadium

Loftus Road Stadium is the home of Queens Park Rangers, a stadium located in White City County, London. The stadium was inaugurated in 1904 and has a capacity of 18439 spectators.
Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Queens Park Rangers vs Leicester City, matchday 14 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Loftus Road Stadium, at 10:00 am.
