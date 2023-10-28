2023 Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 1 preview: Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

The Philadelphia Union face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Game 1 of their best-of-three Eastern Conference first-round series in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Philadelphia and New England finished level on points during the regular season but the Union secured home-field advantage based on their superior goal difference (+16 to the Revolution's +12).

Jim Curtin's side will be glad to be home as Philadelphia has lost just once at Subaru Park this season but saw their eight-match unbeaten run end last week at the hands of their visitors.

The winner of this match will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against top-seed FC Cincinnati or the eighth-seeded New York Red Bulls.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Jose Martinez returns to the Union lineup after missing last week's defeat to New England through yellow card accumulation.

Curtin confirmed that defender Jakob Glesnes is doubtful with his status being checked day by day.

New England Revolution

Henry Kessler will likely play after missing out last week but Ian Harkes remains sidelined with a head injury.

Damian Rivera is also out with a knee injury while Brandon Bye (ACL) and Dylan Borrero (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Jack Panayotou is still away with the United States U-22s at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Lowe, Elliott, Glesnes; Wagner, McGlynn, Gazdag, Bedoya, Harriel; Uhre, Carranza

New England Revolution: Jackson; Spaulding, Romney, Farrell, Jones; McNamara, Gil, Polster, Buck; Chancalay, Bou

Ones to watch

Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union)

The Argentine scored against New England and is in good form with three goal involvements in his last three matches and he has 14 goals in 2023, tied with Daniel Gazdag for the team lead.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Carranza has proven to be exactly what Philadelphia needs in terms of offensive help for Gazdag, leading the Union with 84 scoring attempts and he scored in both matches against the Revolution this year.

Tommy McNamara (New England Revolution)

He was in the starting XI on Decision Day for the first time in more than a year after building up fitness with the second team in MLS Next Pro and playing the entire 90 minutes against Nashville.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

His versatility, intelligence, and drive make him a key man in the New England midfield and he had a crucial interception to set up Gustavo Bou's match-winning goal last week.

With nine goal involvements in 2022, McNamara's presence will be a welcome addition at just the right time.

Previous meetings

Philadelphia and New England split their two matchups this year with the Union winning the first match 3-0 and the Revolution by a 2-1 scoreline in the second.

In May, Gazdag picked up a brace, receiving a ball in the box and firing past Djordje Petrovic in the 55th minute, and after Mikael Uhre was taken down in the box, Gazdag converted from the penalty spot.

Carranza capped off the scoring after receiving a ball from Chris Donovan, who slipped it through a defender's legs and finished for the 3-0 final.

The reverse fixture, which came last week, saw Carranza give Philadelphia a 16th-minute lead after being pulled down by New England goalkeeper Jacob Jackson but he still finished into an empty net.

Damion Lowe was whistled for handball after his outstretched arm stopped Carles Gil's point-blank shot and Bou beat Andre Blake, who got a hand to it but couldn't keep it out.

Bou struck for the match-winner, finishing past Blake after he was played through on goal by Gil and got behind Lowe.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Chris Wittyngham serving as the play-by-play announcer and Lori Lindsey as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 5pm Eastern time.