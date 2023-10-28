2023 Western Conference Round 1, Game 1 preview: LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

LAFC begin defense of their MLS Cup title as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium in Game 1 of their best-of-three Western Conference first-round series.

The Black and Gold ended the season on a three-match unbeaten run and look to become the first repeat champions since crosstown rivals Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.

Having scored three or more goals in three of their last four postseason games at home, LAFC will take comfort in having ten wins own their own patch of grass, second-most in the West.

Vancouver is making their sixth playoff appearance but have won just once, a 5-0 rout of San Jose in 2017 and although they lost seven times on the road, they took points in six of their final eight away contests.

The winner of this series will face either second-seed Seattle or seventh-seed Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals.

Team news

LAFC

The Black and Gold have no injury concerns ahead of this match, giving manager Steve Cherundolo the ability to choose from a full squad.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Hasal is out with a knee injury while Andreas Cubas is also sidelined as he recovers from a shoulder issue.

Predicted lineups

LAFC: Crepeau; Palacios, Chiellini, Murillo, Hollingshead; Bogusz, Sanchez, Tillman; Bouanga, Vela, Olivera

Vancouver Whitecaps: Takaoka; Blackman, Veselinovic, Brown; Berhalter; Laryea, Vite, Ahmed, Raposo; Gauld, White

Ones to watch

Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

An MVP finalist, Bouanga won the Golden Boot as the top scorer in MLS with 20 goals, including six in his last three and he's found the back of the net four times in four matches against Vancouver this season.

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Gauld and Brian White present a problem for the LAFC backline as the duo combined for goals but it's the Scot who is truly the key man after being involved in all three goals against the Black and Gold, scoring the winner on their previous trip to BMO Stadium.

Previous meetings

This is the fifth matchup between LAFC and Vancouver with the Black and Gold winning both fixtures in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Whitecaps coming out on top in the first league fixture and last week's match ending in a draw.

Bouanga scored twice in the first leg of the Champions Cup quarterfinal while Carlos Vela picked up a brace in the second leg as LAFC outscored Vancouver 6-0 over the two legs on their way to the final.

While both of them were on the scoresheet against the Whitecaps in, Ranko Veselinovic, White and Gauld scored to give Vancouver a 3-2 win, their first-ever in Los Angeles.

Last week, Ali Ahmed's 58th-minute strike canceled out Bouanga's first-half goal as the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Keith Costigan serving as the play-by-play announcer and Maurice Edu as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.