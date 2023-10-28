Philadelphia Union take 1-0 series lead with 3-1 win over New England Revolution

The 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs presented by Audi kicked off Saturday evening with the Philadelphia Union hosting the New England Revolution. In a best-of-three series, the Union and Revolution will face each other four times in less than three weeks, after the Revolution defeated the Union on MLS Decision Day by a 2-1 scoreline.

Philadelphia Union snatch Game 1, win 3-1

New England had a good chance early on when Noel Buck hit the crossbar in the 9th minute, after the ball pin-balled around the 18-yard box and couldn't find the back of the net.

In the 18th minute, the Union were granted a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty kick after Jacob Jackson fouled Julian Carranza. Carranza would bury the spot kick, giving the Union a 1-0 lead.

With Philadelphia having the momentum, the Union were looking to extend their lead.

They did just that in the 26th minute, when Mikael Uhre pounced on a rebound from the hands of Jackson after a cross sent in from the left flank.

Philadelphia were able to add a third through Nathan Harriel off of a free kick in the 37th minute. The Union were able to hold their 3-0 lead to halftime, and had 45 minutes to secure the win in game one.



The second half would see a lot of nothing, with both teams creating opportunities but converting on none.

Gustavo Boy would give the New England Revolution a consolation goal in the 68th minute, as a solo effort of dribbling through two Union defenders would pay off, roofing the ball into the top of the net past Union net minder Andre Blake.

Tempers began to flare in the latter stages of the match, with Jose Martinez and Nacho Gil exchanging pleasantries with one another after a hard foul by Giacomo Vrioni.

New England came close to adding a second after Emanuel Boating sent in a cross to Bobby Wood who flicked it towards goal, but Blake was able to parry the ball into the crossbar and keep it from entering the back of the net, leaving the score 3-1.

Philadelphia would take game one 3-1, giving themselves a 1-0 lead in the series as it shifts to Gillette Stadium.

