Betis vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
10:40 PM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs CA Osasuna as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin stadium.
10:35 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Betis vs Osasuna online

If you want to watch the Betis vs Osasuna match, you can follow it on TV through ESPN+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:30 PM2 hours ago

What time is Betis vs Osasuna in LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador 7:00 AM

UNITED STATES (ET): 9:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13:00 AM

Australia: 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

10:25 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this CA Osasuna player

Ante Budimir comes from scoring a brace against Granada in CA Osasuna's last match. The 32-year-old Croatian player has a total of four goals and one assist at the start of the season.

 

10:20 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Betis player

Willian José, 31-year-old Brazilian striker. He has scored three goals in ten matches. However, he has not scored since September 2 against Rayo Vallecano. He missed the last LaLiga match due to suspension so he will be looking to return, breaking his goal drought.

 

10:15 PM2 hours ago

How is CA Osasuna coming along?

The Navarrese side are coming off a 2-0 home win over Granada, although they have only won two of their last eight games. They are tenth in LaLiga with 13 points and are four points away from the European places, and only one point behind their next rival, Betis.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

How does Betis arrive?

Betis have now gone seven consecutive matches without losing, although four of those ended in draws. In their last match they won 0-1 against Aris with a solitary goal by Ayoze. They are currently in ninth place in LaLiga with 14 points, three points behind the European places.
10:05 PM2 hours ago

Background

The balance between these two teams is in favor of Real Betis with 39 victories, 16 occasions CA Osasuna has won. While 14 clashes have ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in April 2023 where the Navarrese team won 2-3. They also won the last duel at the Villamarín last season in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. A match that was resolved in a penalty shootout.
10:00 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín, located in the city of Seville. The stadium was built in 1929 and has a capacity for 60721 spectators.

 

9:55 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Betis and CA Osasuna will meet in the match corresponding to the 11th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
9:50 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Betis vs Osasuna in LaLiga

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
