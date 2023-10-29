Betis vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Betis vs Osasuna online
If you want to watch the Betis vs Osasuna match, you can follow it on TV through ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Betis vs Osasuna in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this CA Osasuna player
Ante Budimir comes from scoring a brace against Granada in CA Osasuna's last match. The 32-year-old Croatian player has a total of four goals and one assist at the start of the season.
Watch out for this Betis player
Willian José, 31-year-old Brazilian striker. He has scored three goals in ten matches. However, he has not scored since September 2 against Rayo Vallecano. He missed the last LaLiga match due to suspension so he will be looking to return, breaking his goal drought.
How is CA Osasuna coming along?
The Navarrese side are coming off a 2-0 home win over Granada, although they have only won two of their last eight games. They are tenth in LaLiga with 13 points and are four points away from the European places, and only one point behind their next rival, Betis.
How does Betis arrive?
Betis have now gone seven consecutive matches without losing, although four of those ended in draws. In their last match they won 0-1 against Aris with a solitary goal by Ayoze. They are currently in ninth place in LaLiga with 14 points, three points behind the European places.
Background
The balance between these two teams is in favor of Real Betis with 39 victories, 16 occasions CA Osasuna has won. While 14 clashes have ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in April 2023 where the Navarrese team won 2-3. They also won the last duel at the Villamarín last season in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. A match that was resolved in a penalty shootout.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín, located in the city of Seville. The stadium was built in 1929 and has a capacity for 60721 spectators.
Preview of the match
Betis and CA Osasuna will meet in the match corresponding to the 11th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
