Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

If you want to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City, you can follow the game on television on SiriusXM and FCPeacock
What time is the Manchester United vs Manchester City match in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. ET
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 9:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 8:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:30 a.m.
South Africa: 9:30 a.m.
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 0930 hours
Statement by Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager)
The Spanish coach analyzed the Manchester derby at the pre-match press conference: "It's special for our fans. It's a game not like an FA Cup final or the last games of the season that defines winning or not winning the Premier League. Still, we've only played nine games and there are 87 points to play for. We have to be focused.
Statement by Erik ten Hag (Manchester United coach)
The Manchester United manager spoke about the derby at the pre-match press conference: "I think it's a game that's above many other derbies. It's very important, because internally it's about Manchester, but it's about international soccer as well. The eyes of the world will be on this game. I think it's a match that is above many other derbies. It's very important, because internally it's about Manchester, but it's about international soccer as well. The eyes of the world will be on this game."
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Erling Haaland was on a bad scoring streak. However, the Norwegian ended the streak by scoring a brace against Young Boys. He has 11 goals and two assists in 14 matches. The Norwegian already scored a hat trick and provided two assists against the Red Devils last season.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Scott McTominay, a 26-year-old midfielder who has scored three goals this season for Manchester United. He has just scored in his last Premier League game against Sheffield United. The Scottish international has already equaled his goalscoring figures with which he finished last season.
How is Manchester City coming along?
City are coming off a hard-fought victory in the UEFA Champions League. They went ahead through Akanji. However, Young Boys equalized shortly after. Although Haaland with a brace sealed the match. Right now the 'sky blues' with 21 points are second in the Premier League table.
How is Manchester United coming along?
They have three wins in a row. In their last match they beat Copenhagen by the minimum in the Champions League. The winning goal was scored by Maguire. The central defender was the most outstanding player, together with Onana, who saved a penalty in stoppage time. Right now they are in the eighth position of the Premier League, five points behind the fourth position.
Background
The balance in Manchester derby training sessions is in favor of Manchester United with 77 duels. Manchester City has won 58 times, while 53 duels ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was for a title. It happened in the FA Cup final where City won 2-1. However, the most recent meeting at Old Trafford was won 2-1 by Manchester United after Grealish's early goal.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Old Trafford, a stadium that was inaugurated in February 1910. It has a capacity for 74310 spectators. This is the largest soccer stadium in the United Kingdom.
Preview of the match
Manchester United and Manchester City will meet in the Manchester derby. The match corresponds to the 10th round of the Premier League.
