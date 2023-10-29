Atlético de Madrid vs Alavés LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlético de Madrid vs Alavés as well as the latest information from the Civitas Metropolitano.
Statement by Luis García Plaza (Alavés coach)

The Alavés coach spoke about his rival and what he expects from the match: "Now we have matches with the top five. Atlético's players are in a great moment, they are always at the top competing with the best. They have important and very unbalanced players. We have earned the right to play these matches and try to win them. Let's hope that it works out and that we can bring something back from Madrid. It won't be up to us". 

 

He also added that "the group is aware that this is going to be very long. We have done enough to win more games and we would be happier. We have to have a very good mentality and be positive".

 

Statement by Simeone (Atlético de Madrid coach)

The Atlético de Madrid coach has analyzed his next opponent in LaLiga EA Sports: "Alavés comes from two very good games, it is a team with a lot of enthusiasm and has a coach with very clear ideas". 

 

About Samu he commented that he is a player who "is evolving, he is young, with a lot of strength, he makes the most of his body and hopefully he will do well at Alavés because he has a future at Atlético de Madrid, he spent a few days with us, but he looks like a humble and hardworking boy".

 

Watch out for this Alavés player

Samu Omorodion, a 19-year-old striker who this summer market has been signed by Atlético de Madrid. However, he was loaned to Vitoria to get more minutes. The 19-year-old Spaniard has scored three goals this season and has also scored in the last two games he has played.

 

Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.

Grienzmann, French striker with nine goals in 12 matches. Seven of them in LaLiga EA Sports. The 32-year-old striker is fresh from scoring in his last match and has four goals in his last two games.

 

How is Alavés coming along?

Alavés is coming from two draws against two teams that are playing in European competitions, Betis and Villarreal. However, they have gone six games without a win. Their last victory was on September 2 against Valencia at home by the minimum. They are currently fifteenth in the LaLiga EA Sports table with nine points, three above the relegation places.
How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?

They are coming off a 2-2 draw against Celtic in Glasgow in the UEFA Champions League. They have eight matches in a row without losing. Their last defeat was on September 16, when they lost against Valencia. Right now they are fourth with 22 points in LaLiga EA Sports, although one game less played. Two points behind FC Barcelona and three behind Real Madrid, and this weekend there will be a direct duel between the first and the third placed team.
Background

The balance is in favor of Atlético de Madrid, which has won 18 times. Alavés have won 10 times, while five duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2022, when the red and white team won 4-1. Although in September 2021, the team from Vitoria already surprised them by winning 1-0.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano, a stadium located in the city of Madrid. It was inaugurated in September 1994 and has a capacity for 70460 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Atlético de Madrid and Alavés will meet in the match corresponding to the 11th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
