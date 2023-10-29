USA vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USA vs Colombia as well as the latest information from Snapdragon Stadium.
Where to watch the USA vs Colombia match?
If you want to watch the United States vs Colombia match, you can follow it on television through, HBO MaxUNIVERSOTNT USAUNIVERSO NOWPeacockWatch TNTTelemundo Deportes En VivoTelemundo
What time is the USA vs Colombia Women's Friendly match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 16:30 AM
Bolivia: 16:30 AM
Brazil: 17:30 AM
Chile: 16:30 AM
Colombia: 16:30 AM
Ecuador: 15:30 AM
USA (ET): 16:30 AM
Spain: 22: 30 PM
Mexico: 15:30 AM
Paraguay: 16:30 AM
Peru: 16:30 AM
Uruguay: 16:30 AM
Venezuela: 16:30 AM
England: 21:30 AM
Australia : 06:30 AM
India: 2:00 AM
Watch out for this player from Colombia
Linda Caicedo is one of the most promising players in Colombia and also for her club, Real Madrid Femenino. The 18-year-old striker has one goal and three assists in six games so far this season. At the World Cup she scored two goals and also provided an assist.
Watch out for this player from the U.S.A.
Lynn Williams, striker for Gotham FC, a team from the United States. She has seven goals and three assists for her club in 2023. She scored a brace against South Africa for the U.S. national team in September.
How does Colombia arrive?
The South American national team returned to play after its good performance in the World Cup and did so with a goalless draw against the United States. They finished the group stage at the top of the group with six points, despite losing in the last match against Morocco. In the round of 16 they overcame Jamaica, but in the quarterfinals they started winning against England, but the runners-up of the World Cup ended up coming from behind.
How does the United States arrive?
After a bad World Cup, they are looking for vindication. In the World Cup they finished with only one victory and were eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout. Since then they have played three matches, two wins against South Africa and a draw against Colombia.
Background
A total of six times the U.S. and Colombia women's national teams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the North Americans with four wins and two draws. The last meeting took place last Thursday in which they played to a goalless draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium, a stadium located in the city of San Diego, in the state of California. It was inaugurated on August 19, 2022 and has a capacity for 35,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United States and Colombia will meet for the second consecutive time during this international break in a friendly match.
