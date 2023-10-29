Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Olympique Marsella vs Olympique Lyon in a Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Olympique Marsella vs Olympique Lyon match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Olympique Marsella vs Olympique Lyon match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Olympique Marsella vs Olympique Lyon of October 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:45 hours
Chile: 16:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Peru: 14:45 hours
USA: 15:45 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:45 hours
Uruguay: 16:45 hours
Paraguay: 15:45 hours
Spain: 22:45 hours
Where and how to watch Olympique Marsella vs Olympique Lyon live
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz USA.
If you want to watch the Olympique Marsella vs Olympique Lyon in streaming, it will be tuned to beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Marseille player
Senegal's striker, 25-year-old Ismaïla Sarr has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Senegal striker Ismaïla Sarr, the attacker will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 36 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, scoring 10 goals in the English league and 7 assists, he currently has 3 goals in 8 games in his first season in France.
Watch out for this Lyon player
France's 32-year-old attacker Alexandre Lacazette has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The attacker of France, Alexandre Lacazette, the attacker will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 34 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 25 goals in the French league and 5 assists, currently he has 1 goal and with his national team in 2 games he has 2 goals.
How is Lyon coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-3 against Lorient, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lyon 1 - 2 Clermont Foot, Oct. 22, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lyon 3 - 3 Lorient, Oct. 8, 2023, France Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 2 - 0 Lyon, Oct. 1, 2023, French Ligue 1
Brest 1 - 0 Lyon, Sep. 23, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lyon 0 - 0 Le Havre AC, Sep. 17, 2023, French Ligue 1
How is Marseille doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against AEK Athens, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Marseille 3 - 1 AEK Athens, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Nice 1 - 0 Marseille, Oct. 21, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 3 - 0 Le Havre AC, Oct. 8, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 2 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
AS Monaco 3 - 2 Marseille, Sept. 30, 2023, French Ligue 1
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Vélodrome at 15:45.