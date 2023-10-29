Inter vs AS Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: Inter

Where and how to watch Inter vs Roma online and live stream

The match will be televised on ESPN.

Inter vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.

What time is Inter vs Roma matchday 10 of Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the Inter vs Roma match on October 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 09:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 21:00 hours 

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 01:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours

Statements Roma

It's not often that I start the game and score," said Mourinho after the match against Slavia Prague. But the truth is that we pressed well, El Shaarawy intercepted well and then we had quality: Edoardo (Bove, ndr.) has a good shot and scored a good goal, important for us, because it made the game different from what it could have been."

"We understood that Slavia is strong with the ball: if you give them time and space to play, they find free people and can create difficulties for you. We thought that by pressing we wouldn't let them play and, at the same time, we could take advantage of transition and steals. We did that very well in the first half." 

"In the second, the energy and intensity dropped. We are struggling, we have players who haven't played for a long time and that's why the others always play: for example, Mancini, Cristante, Ndicka, Lukaku. These guys play practically every minute of every game and obviously the intensity has dropped. Slavia played in our half of the field, but we were always in control."

"El Shaarawy plays 'everything'. He is a very useful player for us, because he plays fifth, full-back, second striker, and that is very important for us, in a squad that has many problems, many limitations in the available players. I think Slavia also thought we would play together with Belotti and Lukaku. However, their right third opens up quite a bit in possession and we thought El Shaarawy might be a better solution, as he is in a more natural position for him. He played well when he had fuel. He could have scored a nice goal and he scores a lot. Then I let him rest, because for a Roma player it's a luxury to have the opportunity to rest a few minutes."

"And as for Sunday, unfortunately we will face a completely different team: it's one, but it will be two. We will play against an Inter that has rested some players, that played on Tuesday, that has two players per position and that will surely have a lot of fuel and a lot of intensity. And they will face a team with a lot of difficulties. Watching the game from the stands I would have liked to make a change, but the five players warming up were Pagano, Pisilli, Joao Costa, Cherubini and D'Alessio. It's difficult. It's a good experience in my career."

Roma's final lineup.

Svilar; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Celik, Bove, Cristante, Aouar, Zalewski; Lukaku, El Shaarawy.
Inter's final line-up

Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Martinez, Sanchez 
How is Roma coming along?

Roma defeated Monza by the minimum in the last match, they will look to continue adding three by three and climb positions in search of reaching the top places.

How will Inter arrive?

Inter comes to this match after beating Torino by three goals to zero in the last Serie A match they played, so they will go all out to keep winning three goals in three.
The Inter vs Roma match will be played at the San Siro Stadium

The Inter vs Roma match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy.
The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium at 01:00 pm.
