Inter vs AS Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Inter vs Roma live stream.
Where and how to watch Inter vs Roma online and live stream
Inter vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Inter vs Roma matchday 10 of Serie A?
Argentina: 12:00
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 09:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 05:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Statements Roma
"We understood that Slavia is strong with the ball: if you give them time and space to play, they find free people and can create difficulties for you. We thought that by pressing we wouldn't let them play and, at the same time, we could take advantage of transition and steals. We did that very well in the first half."
"In the second, the energy and intensity dropped. We are struggling, we have players who haven't played for a long time and that's why the others always play: for example, Mancini, Cristante, Ndicka, Lukaku. These guys play practically every minute of every game and obviously the intensity has dropped. Slavia played in our half of the field, but we were always in control."
"El Shaarawy plays 'everything'. He is a very useful player for us, because he plays fifth, full-back, second striker, and that is very important for us, in a squad that has many problems, many limitations in the available players. I think Slavia also thought we would play together with Belotti and Lukaku. However, their right third opens up quite a bit in possession and we thought El Shaarawy might be a better solution, as he is in a more natural position for him. He played well when he had fuel. He could have scored a nice goal and he scores a lot. Then I let him rest, because for a Roma player it's a luxury to have the opportunity to rest a few minutes."
"And as for Sunday, unfortunately we will face a completely different team: it's one, but it will be two. We will play against an Inter that has rested some players, that played on Tuesday, that has two players per position and that will surely have a lot of fuel and a lot of intensity. And they will face a team with a lot of difficulties. Watching the game from the stands I would have liked to make a change, but the five players warming up were Pagano, Pisilli, Joao Costa, Cherubini and D'Alessio. It's difficult. It's a good experience in my career."
Roma's final lineup.
Inter's final line-up
How is Roma coming along?