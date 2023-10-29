Twente vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this Eredivisie match, Volendam vs Excelsior, PSV vs Ajax and AZ Alkmaar vs N.E.C will be the closing games of the Eredivisie 2023, The two matches that will have big crosses and the participation of Mexican players such as Hirving Lozano and Santiago Giménez with their respective teams, will undoubtedly be a great day in the Dutch league, which will be full of intensity, emotions and goals.
Where and how to watch Twente vs Feyenoord Rotterdam online live in Eredivisie match day 10 2023
The Twente vs Feyenoord Rotterdam match will be broadcast on ESPN.
Twente vs Feyenoord Rotterdam can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch Twente vs Feyenoord Rotterdam live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Twente vs Feyenoord Rotterdam match day 10 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the match Twente vs Feyenoord Rotterdam on 29 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 07:15 hours
Bolivia: 07:15 am
Brazil: 07:10 hours
Chile: 07:15 hours
Colombia: 07:15 hours
Ecuador: 7:15 a.m.
Spain: 13:15 hours
United States: 06:15 hours PT and 08:15 hours ET
Mexico: 05:15 hours
Paraguay: 07:15 hours
Peru: 07:15 hours
Uruguay: 07:15 hours
Venezuela: 07:15 hours
Japan: 20:15
India: 18:15
Nigeria: 18:15
South Africa: 17:15
Australia: 22:15
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Netherlands: 13:00
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 10 will be the central referee Dennis Higler, who will have the task of bringing order with his national and international experience in this match that will fight for 3 very important points and who will try to bring this match to a good end tomorrow in the Eredivisie, this will be the central referee for this match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players, such as Mexican striker Santiago Giménez, for what promises to be one of the best games of the day.
Background
The record leans towards Feyenoord Rotterdam, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 games with a win for Feyenoord, 5 draws and 2 wins for Twente, so tomorrow the visitors will be favorites to win and continue to climb in the overall table of the competition.
How does Twente arrive?
For their part, Twente come from a two-goal draw against Heracles in a hard fought match but in the end they had to share points on match day 9, in the general table they are in 4th position only one point behind Feyenoord, a hard fought match is expected with two teams looking to continue climbing the general table, we expect a match full of intensity, goals and emotions, in this way the two teams arrive to this match day 10 of the Eredivisie 2023.
How is Feyenoord Rotterdam coming along?
Feyenoord comes from defeating Lazio 3-1 in the UEFA Champion League with a brace from Mexican Santiago Giménez, who continues to demonstrate the level he is currently living, in the general table of the Eredivisie, is in third position with 23 points and a record of 7 games won, The Mexican Santiago Gimenez will be looking to continue adding victories and continue scoring goals as he is currently the leading scorer of the Dutch tournament and will seek to continue living that great European dream, in this way Feyenoord arrives to the 10th round of the Eredivisie, A team that has been exciting since last year to defend the championship in a great way and try to look for this new season the bicampeonato, a great team that tomorrow will seek to continue adding points and climb in the overall table of the competition.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Twente vs Feyenoord live stream, match day 10 of the Eredivisie. The match will take place at De Grolsch Veste at 05:15 kick-off.