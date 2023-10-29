PSV vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for PSV vs Ajax live on match day 10 of the Eredivisie 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Ajax vs PSV live matchday 10 of the Eredivisie 2023, as well as the latest information from the Phillies Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch PSV vs Ajax online live in Eredivisie match day 10 2023
The PSV vs Ajax match will be broadcast on ESPN.
PSV vs Ajax can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch PSV vs Ajax live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between PSV and Ajax, the matches of Twente vs Feyenoord, Volendam vs Excelsior and finally N.E.C vs Az Alkmaar will be played in the 10th round of the Eredivisie, matches that will undoubtedly be full of intensity, emotions and goals, in a league that has great figures and players, These are the matches that will be played tomorrow in what will be the closing match day of another round of matches in the Dutch league.
What time is the PSV vs Ajax match day 10 Eredivisie 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the PSV vs AJax match on 29 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 10:30 am
Brazil: 10:30 am
Chile: 10:30 am
Colombia: 10:30 am
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 10:30 a.m.
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 09:30 hours
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 02:30 hours
India: 2:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 03:30
South Africa: 03:30
Australia: 05:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:30
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 10 will be Danny Desmond Makkelie, who will have the task of bringing order with his national and international experience in this match that will be fought for 3 very important points and who will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion tomorrow at Phillies Stadium.
Absences
There will be no injured or suspended players for tomorrow's game, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for what promises to be one of the best games of the weekend in the Eredivisie 2023.
Background
The record is too close, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 6 games won for PSV, 3 draws and 6 games won for Ajax, despite this and for the moment that both teams are living the favorite to take the 3 points will be PSV, as it lives a better moment as leader of the tournament.
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax for their part live a totally different present, as they have not had a promising start and has been one of the worst in their history, they have just lost 2-0 against Brighton in the UEFA Europa League and in the general table of the Eredivisie they are in the penultimate position in the relegation places with 5 points and a record of one game won, They will be looking to get out of this bad streak and defeat PSV in one of the most important matches for them. This is how the two teams arrive to this match that has a great expectation for being one of the best teams in the Eredivisie.
How does PSV arrive?
PSV come from a one-goal draw against Lens in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, they come into this match as the overall leader of the Eredivisie with 27 points and a record of 9 games won out of 9 played, being undefeated and with a perfect record, They will count with the presence of the Mexican Hirving Lozano who will surely be a starter and will be in the field for tomorrow's match, it is expected to be a very hard fought match, this way PSV arrives to this match day 10 with the only objective to continue with the undefeated and the good moment in their local league.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the PSV vs Ajax live stream, match day 10 of the Eredivisie. The match will take place at the Phillis Stadium at 07:30.