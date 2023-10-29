Stade Brest vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
CLASSIFICATION!
SPEAK UP, BY HUGO MAGNETTI!
Yes. Year after year, I climbed step by step. É It is a great honor for me to have surpassed this symbolic milestone with Stade Brestois, which proves that the club values my commitment, in the same way that I value the club. I am very proud to receive this honorary shirt on Sunday, before the game against Paris.
Yes, especially when it comes from a club legend like Bruno Grougi. This helps me gain confidence, especially since he is part of the technical committee. This also fuels my ambitions!
When Haris was here, there was healthy competition, and he didn't give up. Maybe I was a little young and had little experience in Ligue 1 at that time. But now I feel that I am ready to play a crucial role in the team this season. À As the games go by, I feel this confidence growing. I hope to have a full season to show my qualities at this club, which is great. very important to me.
Yes, he was my best friend in the locker room, he was even a friend. became my brother. We had the same interests and were the clowns in the locker room. When he left, he left a void. But, sportingly, we were competitors, which opened up space for me. His departure made me a little sad, but I'm glad he found an interesting project. We still keep in touch and I hope we meet again on holiday, whether in the South or in Brittany!
This happened naturally. With Brendan, we are the oldest players in the dressing room. Therefore, when new players arrive, they ask for advice about the city or the club. that we know both well. This shows that the club and the technical committee trust me. My role is to I will be the bridge between the coaching staff and the new players, and I appreciate that.
The stadium is open. It's always packed, which contributes to the passion surrounding the club. This motivates us in each match, like in the game against Toulouse, where we were supported until the end. final. É wonderful, and against Paris, we will need it. But as happens every year, they will put pressure on us to play a great game. It will be This is a difficult mountain to climb, but that will depend on your situation. of our game and our values."
SPEAK UP, LUÍS ENRIQUE!
"That's it. the difficulty we have. É This is the case for a coach with a team full of national team players. There is no Doubt that. The three points you will learn What you can achieve against a top-flight team are the same as against a team that isn't top-flight. so well placed on the table. I try to form the best team possible and send the most prepared players to play. Now I saw the field, will it be? It's like an English stadium, with the fans close to the pitch. The start time is unusual, but we have to be able to overcome it."
"A player's return is a matter of success. Always good news. We have a lot of hope for him. We know your level very well. In addition to his individual quality, he never loses the ball. É He is a player with exceptional physical qualities, and I believe he can contribute a lot to us. He can play in different positions, and for me, that's what matters. very attractive. É I need to recognize his versatility."
"What is he doing? doing is what we ask of him. We need him to be the focal point. Your movement is very good. É It's true that we are not a team that crosses a lot, so we may not see the best statistics for him. But he is You are a top player who is doing a spectacular job. I must say that with Kolo Muani and Ramos, I have two high quality players. In addition, we have Asensio, Barcola and Lee who can play in that position. I have a lot of options, it's great. wonderful."
"Vitinha can play as a winger, central or even as a midfielder. ahead. When he plays on the flanks, he needs to know which positions to occupy and other things that I won't mention publicly, because it's not important. It's in our interest for other teams to know. Several players can do this: Ruiz, Soler, Lee, Zaïre-Emery... but Vitinha did the most. For me, it gives me a sense of purpose. Lots of options."
Francis-Le Blé Stadium
The atmosphere at the Francis-Le Blé is Football is known for being vibrant and enthusiastic during matches, providing fans with an exciting football experience. In addition to football matches, the stadium can also be used for other sporting and cultural events, but its main purpose is to play sports. It will serve as a stage for high-level football in Brest. With a rich history and ongoing importance in the region’s sporting scene, the Francis-Le Blé continues to play a fundamental role in the hearts of fans and the local community.