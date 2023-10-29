ADVERTISEMENT
Villa Park
The history of the stadium dates back to Its opening, and over the years, Villa Park has undergone several renovations and expansions to meet modern needs. In addition to being a venue for football matches, the stadium has also hosted several sporting and non-sporting events along its route.
Villa Park is ideal for rent. It is a symbol of the Aston Villa club and plays a key role in the identity of the team and its fans. His legacy in English football is: It's undeniable, and the stadium is great. considered a historic and iconic location in the world of sport.
Aston Villa fans are proud of Villa Park and the energy it provides during home matches. The stadium is more than a gaming place; is It's a place where the club's history intertwines with the passion of the fans, creating a deep connection between the team and its fan base. Villa Park is therefore a fundamental part of England’s football culture and heritage.
SPEAK UP, UNAI EMERY!
"Tomorrowã is It's the day we can learn more about the players who played yesterday, but there's no time to learn. nothing serious or relevant to Sunday's match.
"Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno are still out. Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are always on our minds.
"This is This is the reason why we have to separate each competition and focus on each game with the idea that we must build a team.
"We will need players ready to play and perform well when we are in the Premier League, when we are in the Conference League.
"It's not about trying to field different players in different competitions, it's about trying to be ready with the players and get collective action when we're making changes to the team.
"This increases the challenge for the opponent, as they have been thinking that it is a challenge. It's hard to win, hard to draw. É It's a great challenge for each team that comes here to try and break the 11-game winning streak.
"For us, the challenge is still It's very difficult and motivating, because we want to continue doing well and connect with our fans at home, transmit our energy.
"This is That's the idea I want to find on Sunday and then try to play hard, tactically and within our structure.
"I want to be a small family. I want everyone to have feelings for our fans and try to wear the Aston Villa shirt strongly, defend Aston Villa's history and present.
"That's it. It's the emotion I want to create and share with our fans. Then I want to be very demanding and ambitious.
"To achieve our ambitions, we are working hard and always improving our capabilities, collectively and individually, and building our mindset to compete and win.
"I respect them a lot. I watched the game against Everton and last week's draw against Nottingham Forest after they were 2-0 down. Their reaction was incredible.
"We must deeply analyze and prepare our game plan, adapting to them and respecting them. Then we must impose our idea and try to find their weaknesses with our ability to build our offensive structure."
SPEAK UP, ROB EDWARDS!
"There is always something wrong. There are areas in the teams to explore, and we have to try to do this at the right times. We have a plan for this, and we hope to take advantage at certain times."
The Hatters recovered from two goals down to take a point against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and Edwards says his side need to improve their performance if they are to get anything from Unai's in-form Villans Emery.
"Let's be clear, we need to be better than we were against Forest," he said. "Best in every aspect: without the ball, connecting, when recovering the ball.
"We'll have to be very good to get something out of the game, but we've had a good week, we'll have one more day to prepare, and I'm liking how we're preparing. So, let's go! and attack."