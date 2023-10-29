Vizela vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Portugal Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Vizela vs Porto match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Porto in the Champions League and Portuguese Championship
They did much better on Wednesday, October 25, when they faced Royal Antwerp in Belgium in the third round of the Champions League group stage, the last match of the first half. They won 4-1. They came from behind. They conceded Yusuf's goal in the 37th minute. They came storming back in the second half. Before the first minute was up, Evanílson scored. In the ninth minute, Eustáquio completed the turnaround. Evanílson then completed his hat-trick and sealed the win with goals in the 24th and 36th minutes.
With six points (two wins and a draw), Porto moved into second place in Group H, with Barcelona leading the way on nine points. In the Portuguese league, they beat Portimonense 1-0 on the previous matchday to reach 19 points (six wins, one draw and one defeat). They remain third in the table and three points behind Sporting, the leaders. As visitors, they maintain the same scoring pattern. It is also third in the ranking in this regard. Of the 12 points they've scored away from home, they've won nine (three wins and one defeat). It has scored five goals and conceded three.
Even against a technically inferior opponent, they found it very difficult to break through the defensive blockade. They only managed to do so in the 32nd minute. The goal was scored by Essende. They will now face Estrela da Amadora, their rivals in the First Division. They will have the opportunity to play at home in a match to be held in the last week of November.
In the Portuguese Championship, they were held to a goalless draw away to Farense. They have now taken six points (one win, three draws and four defeats). Just enough to occupy sixteenth - antepenultimate - position in the Portuguese League. First place in the relegation zone. However, they have the same score as Arouca, in fifteenth place and the first team out of the Z3, as they have an advantage when the play-off criteria are taken into account. As a home team, they perform better. It is twelfth in the ranking of the competition's home teams. Of the 12 points they've scored in column one, they've won four (one win, one draw and two defeats). It has scored six goals and conceded seven.
The modest Vizela had a middling performance in the previous season of the Portuguese Championship, staying away from the relegation zone. However, in the current edition of the competition, the team has shown signs that it will be involved in the fight against the drop.
As for Porto's performance in the Champions League, they have managed to pick up six points after three games, winning against Shakhtar in Ukraine and Antwerp in Belgium. Their only defeat came against favorites Barcelona.
Vizela-Porto is this Sunday (29), at 17:30 (Brasília time), at the Vizela Stadium. The match is for the 9th round of Liga Portugal 2023/24, the new season of the Portuguese league.
Liga Portugal
Date: October 29, 2023
Time: 17:30 (Brasilia time)
Venue: Vizela Stadium, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).