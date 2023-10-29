Vizela vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Portugal Match
Vizela vs Porto
Liga Portugal

Date: October 29, 2023

Time: 17:30 (Brasilia time)

Venue: Vizela Stadium, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

The match between Vizela and Porto kicks off at 17:30 (Brasília time) at Estádio do Vizela, Portugal, in the 9th round of the Liga Portugal 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Vizela's probable line-up

Buntic; Silva, Wilson, Anderson, Pereira; Nascimento, Busnic; Lacava, Samu, Moreira; Essende
Porto's probable line-up

Costa; Mario, Mota, Cardoso, Evanilson; Baro, Gonzalez, Varela, Galeno; Pepe, Taremi
Vizela in the table...

After eight games, Vizela have accumulated one win, three draws and four defeats, leaving them 16th in the table with just six points. On the other hand, they advanced to the next round of the Portuguese Cup by eliminating Atlético, a team from the third division of Portuguese soccer.
Porto in the Champions League and Portuguese Championship

As for Porto's performance in the Champions League, they've managed to pick up six points after three rounds, winning against Shakhtar in Ukraine and Antwerp in Belgium. Their only defeat came against favorites Barcelona. In the Portuguese league, Porto are in third place, with 19 points from a record of six wins, one draw and just one defeat. In addition, like Vizela, Porto also progressed in the Portuguese Cup, beating Vilar de Perdizes.
Porto:

Porto didn't have to make much effort to get through the third round of the Portuguese Cup. They made their debut in the competition away from home on Friday, October 20, against Vilas de Perdizes, a semi-famous team in the Fourth Division. They scored 2-0. The goals came from André Franco in the 36th minute and Evanílson in the 20th minute.

They did much better on Wednesday, October 25, when they faced Royal Antwerp in Belgium in the third round of the Champions League group stage, the last match of the first half. They won 4-1. They came from behind. They conceded Yusuf's goal in the 37th minute. They came storming back in the second half. Before the first minute was up, Evanílson scored. In the ninth minute, Eustáquio completed the turnaround. Evanílson then completed his hat-trick and sealed the win with goals in the 24th and 36th minutes.

With six points (two wins and a draw), Porto moved into second place in Group H, with Barcelona leading the way on nine points. In the Portuguese league, they beat Portimonense 1-0 on the previous matchday to reach 19 points (six wins, one draw and one defeat). They remain third in the table and three points behind Sporting, the leaders. As visitors, they maintain the same scoring pattern. It is also third in the ranking in this regard. Of the 12 points they've scored away from home, they've won nine (three wins and one defeat). It has scored five goals and conceded three.

Vizela:

Atlético de Portugal, a team that plays in Liga 3, the Third Division of the Portuguese Championship, was the perfect victim for Vizela to break a run of four games without a win. After two defeats and two draws, even when playing away from home, they scored 1-0 on Saturday, October 21, in the third round, the round of 32, of the Portuguese Cup.

Even against a technically inferior opponent, they found it very difficult to break through the defensive blockade. They only managed to do so in the 32nd minute. The goal was scored by Essende. They will now face Estrela da Amadora, their rivals in the First Division. They will have the opportunity to play at home in a match to be held in the last week of November.

In the Portuguese Championship, they were held to a goalless draw away to Farense. They have now taken six points (one win, three draws and four defeats). Just enough to occupy sixteenth - antepenultimate - position in the Portuguese League. First place in the relegation zone. However, they have the same score as Arouca, in fifteenth place and the first team out of the Z3, as they have an advantage when the play-off criteria are taken into account. As a home team, they perform better. It is twelfth in the ranking of the competition's home teams. Of the 12 points they've scored in column one, they've won four (one win, one draw and two defeats). It has scored six goals and conceded seven.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Vizela and Porto takes place on Matchday 9 of the Portuguese League 2023/24

The modest Vizela had a middling performance in the previous season of the Portuguese Championship, staying away from the relegation zone. However, in the current edition of the competition, the team has shown signs that it will be involved in the fight against the drop.

As for Porto's performance in the Champions League, they have managed to pick up six points after three games, winning against Shakhtar in Ukraine and Antwerp in Belgium. Their only defeat came against favorites Barcelona. 

Vizela-Porto is this Sunday (29), at 17:30 (Brasília time), at the Vizela Stadium. The match is for the 9th round of Liga Portugal 2023/24, the new season of the Portuguese league.

Welcome to the Vizela vs Porto live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive Liga Portugal match between two teams: Vizela on one side. On the other is Porto. Follow everything about the Portuguese duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
