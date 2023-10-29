Napoli vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A match.
What time is the Napoli vs AC Milan match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs AC Milan of October 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
AC Milan's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Napoli's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
AC Milan Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AC Milan's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Napoli. French player Olivier Giroud (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Rafael Leão (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
AC Milan in the tournament
AC Milan had a bad start in the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in second position in the general table after 7 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost, they have 21 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. AC Milan's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 22, it resulted in a 1-0 defeat against Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Napoli players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Napoli's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against AC Milan. Nigerian player Victor Osimhen (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (#77) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Alex Meret (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Napoli in the tournament
The Naples football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 5 games won, 2 tied and 2 lost, achieving 17 points. Napoli seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions again. Their last match was on October 21, 2023, it ended in a 3-1 victory against Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is located in the city of Naples, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, it is currently the home of Napoli of Serie A and had a remodeling in 1990.