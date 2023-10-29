Lille vs AS Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lille vs AS Monaco as well as the latest information from the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Lille vs Monaco?
If you want to watch Lille vs Monaco live, it will be available on Bein Sports and TV5 Monde and on streaming service through ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Game referees
REFEREE: Clément TURPIN
ASSISTANT REFEREE: Julien GARRIGUES and Nicolas DANOS
FOURTH OFFICIAL: Thierry BOULLE
ASSISTANT VIDEO REFEREE: Willy DELAJOD
VIDEO ASSISTANT VIDEO REFEREE: Alejandro CASTRO
DELEGATED REFEREE: Frédéric GROSJEAN
DELEGATE: Brigitte THIEBAUT
Key player - Monaco
Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin is the key man of the visiting team, he has played 8 games this season, scoring 4 goals and assisting one goal. Golovin comes from scoring both goals in the victory over Metz in the previous matchday's game.
Key player - Lille
Canadian striker Jonathan David is the key man for the home team. He has played 9 games this season, scoring 2 goals and providing one assist. David last season had a record of 24 goals in Ligue 1.
Monaco seeks to take the lead of the championship
The team coached by Adolf Hultter, occupies the second position in the championship, with 20 points, product of 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. During the season, they have scored 23 goals and conceded 12. Should they take the three points away from home, they would retake first place over OG Nice.
Lille seeks to get closer to the leaders
The team coached by Paulo Fonseca is in fifth place in the championship with 15 points, the result of 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats. In the season, they have scored 12 goals and conceded 10 goals.
The tenth round of the Bicampeones del Mundo League is underway
This time we will have the match between two teams that are candidates to fight at the top of the tournament; Lille receives at home the visit of Monaco, who need the three points to retake the lead of the championship, everything that happens in this match, we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, a venue that was inaugurated in August 2012, Located in the suburb of Villeneuve d'Ascq, six kilometers southeast of Lille city center, it has a capacity of 50,000 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Lille vs AS Monaco, matchday 10 of Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium at 10:00 am.