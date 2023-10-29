Gimnasia LP vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match
Photo: La Nación

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Gimnasia LP vs River Plate live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Gimnasia LP vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online on VAVEL.
How to watch Gimnasia LP vs River Plate live?

You can watch Gimnasia LP vs River Plate live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Match Officials

Gimnasia de La Plata vs. River Plate - Zone A

Referee: Nicolás Lamolina
Assistant Referee 1: Pablo Gonzalez
Assistant Referee 2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
AVAR: Diego Verlotta

Key player - River Plate

The Colombian Miguel Angel Borja is the key player for Demichelis' team, the colibri comes from scoring a double and for now he has a different position than the Venezuelan Rondon for the starting position in River Plate. 
In the season, he has played 30 games, scoring eleven goals and giving two assists in the season. 
Key player- Gimnasia LP

Cristian Tarragona is the key player for the team from La Plata, the former Velez has become a key player in Madelón's team. 
He has played all 29 games this season, scoring eight goals in the season. 
Probable Lineups

Gimnasia LP: Tomas Durso; Guillermo Enrique, Leonardo Morales, Yonathan Cabral, German Guiffrey; Matias Abaldo, Rodrigo Saravia, Pablo De Blasis, Nicolas Colazo; Eric Ramirez, Cristian Tarragona. DT: Leonardo Madelon.
River: Franco Armani; Santiago Simon, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Nico de la Cruz; Ignacio Fernandez, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; Miguel Borja. DT: Martin Demichelis.
River wants to remain at the top of its zone

The team led by Martín Demichelis is the leader of zone A of the Professional League Cup, with 20 points, behind El Millo is Independiente, two points behind, so, to stay in first place they need to win at Gimnasia's home.
El Lobo will look for a win at home against El Millo

Gimnasia LP will be looking for an impressive victory against Demichelis' River. Leonardo Madelon's team has 14 points and is in ninth place in zone A, with four wins and two draws in this competition.
The Professional League Cup plays its eleventh matchday

The World Champions League Cup continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético Gimnasia LP, which hosts Club Atlético River Plate. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium

The Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium is located in La Plata, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina). 
The stadium was inaugurated in November 1924 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 25000 spectators.
Photo: Copa Argentina
Photo: Copa Argentina
Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Gimnasia LP vs River Plate, corresponding to the 6th round of the Argentine Professional League. The match will take place at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo, at 4:30 pm.
