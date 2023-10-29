4 Things We Learnt From Leverkusen’s Win Over Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen is having a start that is not just one of the best in the league or their history, but one of the best in all of Europe. In all competitions, they only have one result that was not a win, and that was the clash against Bayern Munich earlier this season.

That tear continued as they faced a quality, yet inconsistent SC Freiburg side at home, taking a 2-1 win over them with a particularly incredible Florian Wirtz solo effort for the first goal of the game.

Freiburg also fell victim to a Jonas Hofmann shot that ricocheted off the left post, hit goalkeeper Noah Atubolu in the back as he attempted to save it, and into the goal for the game's second goal.

SC Freiburg at least left BayArena with something as they punctuated on a much better second half with a Manuel Gulde header from a late corner.

The scoreline did not exactly reflect an absolutely dominant first half from Leverkusen that included 81% possession, nine corners, 300 passes in the opponents half, and keeping Freiburg mostly in their own half. However, Freiburg was able to at least adjust a little in the second.

Here are some takeaways from this Sunday's late game.

Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz

"Florian Wirtz" is really all you can say sometimes. The 20 year old German star continues to impress on all fronts. In this game in particular, he was able to get Leverkusen ahead with a goal in the 36th minute that you have to see to believe.

With five defenders around him, he was able to create the smallest of spaces in the Freiburg box, and with the miniscule break, was able to put a shot into the far side of the goal.

Even outside of the goal, he was able to complete the game with a 91% passing accuracy, recover some midfield balls defensively, and notched an assist on the Jonas Hofmann shot that was ruled an own goal. Just his presence on the pitch also forces defenders to close down on him which opens up his teammates as well.

It is hard not to call him anything but one of the future generational talents out of Germany, and games like tonight proved that.

Freiburg: Down First But Never Out

Given how not fun the first half was for Freiburg, it would have been demoralizing for any team to go into the second half without a lot of hope.

However, they came into the second half commanded by Vincenzo Grifo and nearly doubled their passes, added four corners to their first half amount of zero, created two more shots on goal, and had a 0.79 xG which was actually higher than Leverkusen's 0.55,

They continue to not help themselves in the first half, conceding first for a fifth straight match in all competitions, and in a game like tonight, who knows what could have happened had they had that second half effort in the first half.

However, they continue to fight in games, and can at least take that second half momentum into their must more relaxed DFB Pokal game against SC Paderborn 07, and league game against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Leverkusen: Alonso Ball Wins

One thing to remember about Xabi Alonso's tenure at Bayer Leverkusen is that he actually has been dominating with this team since last season too. He took over Leverkusen when they were as low as 17th and managed the team to a 6th place finish.

Now with a summer to control the squads transfers, and really instill his coaching tactics, they have come out of the gate extremely well-rounded, and having coaches searching for answers.

It feels like he has taken a piece of every dominant team he has played on, such as Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, and created a mixture that creates success.

Bayer Leverkusen is able to completely control possession like the old days of FC Barcelona, but also able to force teams back into their own final third with quick passing and individual creativity like Bayern Munich.

While Bayer Leverkusen's focus and spotlight is their attack, their midfield control and ability to win the ball back on counters and in their own half was on display this game as well, forcing SC Freiburg to completely change their game plan and try to win free kicks instead of fully taking advantage of their possession.

It is still not clear how you beat this team, and that question will continue as Alonso continues his tactics that made him the first Bayer Leverkusen manager to win 8 games in a row since 1979.

Freiburg: League Road Woes Continue

Freiburg has had a tough road schedule so far in league play. Out of their road games against TSG Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, and now Bayer Leverkusen, they have 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 losses.

That is a very hard bunch of teams, however, what is more concerning is out of those games, they have three goals to their conceded 11 with two of those goals being in the win over TSG Hoffenheim.

It will not get any easier for Christian Streich's teams next road game against RB Leipzig, who have reverse results to SC Freiburg's road issues. They have 16 goals scored and three conceded at home.

Freiburg is not in the form they usually have been in the league like their recent last few years, and it can certainly come back. However, they need to win against the opponents above them in these road games if they are going to catch up to a top six finish.