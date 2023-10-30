Lazio vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Lazio vs Fiorentina?
If you want to watch Lazio vs Fiorentina live on TV, it will be available on Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Lazio vs Fiorentina in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this Fiorentina player
Nicolas Gonzalez has seven goals and two assists in 12 assists. Five of them in Serie A. He has just rested and did not play in the UEFA Conference League. The 25-year-old Argentine striker has not scored since October 8 against Napoli.
Watch out for this Lazio player
Luis Alberto, 31-year-old Spanish midfielder. He has three goals and two assists at the start of the season. He scored in his last Serie A match against Sassuelo and contributed to his team's victory.
How is Fiorentina coming along?
It comes after a 6-0 thrashing of Cukariciki in the UEFA Conference League. However, in their last Serie A match they lost 0-2 to Lazio. This was their second Serie A defeat of the season. They are currently fifth in the table with 17 points, the same as Napoli, who are fourth.
How is Lazio coming along?
Lazio are coming off a loss against Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa League. However, they have won three of their last matches. They are currently in ninth place in Serie A with 13 points, three points behind the European places.
Background
Lazio have won 66 times, while Fiorentina have won 52 times and a total of 44 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in January 2023 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Three of the last four meetings have been won by Lazio.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, located in Rome. It was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity for 72698 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lazio and Fiorentina will face each other in the match corresponding to the 10th matchday of the Serie A.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Lazio vs Fiorentina match in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.