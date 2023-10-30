Tijuana vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

Stay tuned for the Tijuana vs Atlas live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Atlas online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs Atlas can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Tijuana vs Atlas matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Tijuana vs Atlas match on October 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 00:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 20:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 14:00 hours

Australia: 14:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

Statements Xolos

Álvaro Galindo, Xolos assistant coach, spoke after the loss to Rayados: "We have to turn the page, we have a series of matches in which we have to get as many points as possible to be there. Let's hope that at home we get the three points to be in that much-desired party".

"We must work to get ahead, we still have a tournament left, I hope that we start to get results, we know that there are complicated teams coming and we must be on our toes."

"They are totally different matches, we tried to play our soccer, we changed our style a little bit, but in the end it didn't work out. We faced a great team, we can't let our arms down because with a couple of results we can still be among those who can compete for the title".

Atlas' last lineup

C. Vargas; H. Nervio, J. A ella, L. Reyes, C. Robles, R. Lozano; E. Zaldívar, J. Martínez, J. Zapata; A. Solari, J. Caicedo.
Tijuana's final lineup

J. Rodríguez; N. Díaz, D. Barbosa, R. Godínez, K. Balanta; S. Martínez, F. Madrigal, F. Contreras, D. Blanco; L. Cavallini, C. González.
How does Atlas arrive?

Atlas arrives to this match after a surprise defeat against Mazatlán, three goals to one, after this match, Atlas tied with one goal against León, the red and black squad needs to make it three and give a great match.
How is Tijuana coming in?

Tijuana lost to Monterrey in a pending midweek match, so the local team needs to win three points to reach the top of the general table.

Tijuana vs Atlas match will be played at Estadio Caliente

The Tijuana vs Atlas match will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs Atlas match, corresponding to Day 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 8:00 pm.
