Coventry City vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Tune in here Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion live, as well as the latest information from Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion match live on TV and online?
The Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion?
This is the kick-off time for the Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion match on October 30, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Key player at West Bromwich Albion
One of the players to keep in mind in West Bromwich Albion is John Swift, the 28-year-old center forward born in England, has played 11 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Watford FC, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.
Key player at Coventry City
One of the most outstanding players in Coventry City is Matt Godden, the 32 year old English born center forward, has played 13 games in the actuality edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Watford FC and Cardiff City twice.
History Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion
In total, the two sides have met 68 times, West Bromwich Albion dominates the record with 33 wins, there have been 18 draws and Coventry City have won 17 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with 133 goals to Coventry City's 73.
Actuality - West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 13 games, it is in the ninth position in the standings with 20 points, this was achieved after winning five games, drawing five and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +6, this after scoring 20 goals and conceding 14.
- Last five matches
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City 3 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 0 - 0 Plymouth
West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Q P R
Actuality - Coventry City
Coventry City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 13 matches they are in the 20th position in the standings with 15 points, this score was achieved after winning three matches, drawing six and losing four, they have also scored 17 goals and conceded 16, for a goal difference of +1.
- Last five matches
Coventry City 1 - 0 Blackburn Rover
Coventry City 1 - 1 Norwich City
Bristol City 1 - 0 Coventry City
Rotherham United 2 - 0 Coventry City
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium
The match between Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium in the city of Coventry (England), the stadium is where Coventry City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 32,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion live stream, valid for matchday 14 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
