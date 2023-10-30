Al-Hilal vs Al-Hazm LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi King's Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Hazm Live Score Here
AL-HILAL
AL-HILAL STATISTICS
In Al-Hilal Saudi FC's last 2 matches, there have been more than 1.5 goals scored in each game.
In their last 2 matches, Al-Hilal Saudi FC has witnessed more than 2.5 goals in each game.
Al-Hilal Saudi FC have not suffered defeat in their last 8 home games.
Al-Hilal Saudi FC have not suffered defeat in their last 7 away games.
In their last 2 matches, Al-Hilal Saudi FC scored more than 1.5 goals in each game.
In their last 15 previous games, Al-Hilal Saudi FC has scored at least 0.5 goals in each game.
In their last 2 matches, Al-Hilal Saudi FC has scored more than 0.5 goals in the second half of each game.
AL-HAZM STATS
In Al-Hazm's last 9 games, there have been more than 1.5 goals scored in each match.
In their last 6 games, Al-Hazm has witnessed over 2.5 goals in each match.
In their last 2 games, Al-Hazm scored more than 1.5 goals in each match.
In their last 9 previous games, Al-Hazm scored at least 0.5 goals in each match.
In their last 4 games, Al-Hazm scored more than 0.5 goals in the second half of each match.
AL-HILAL AND AL-HAZM STAGE
The history of King Fahd International Stadium dates back to the 19th century. 1980s, when it was built. Initially, the stadium had a capacity for around 67,000 spectators, but over the years it has undergone several renovations and expansions to accommodate more people. Currently, its capacity is estimated at around 68,752 spectators.
The stadium is It is notable for its modern architecture and imposing design. It has a distinctive cover that offers protection against adverse weather conditions. As well as being the home ground of Al Hilal, one of the most popular football clubs in Saudi Arabia, the stadium has also been the venue for numerous prestigious international sporting events, including football competitions. football, athletics and motor sports.
In addition to sporting events, the King Fahd International Stadium is also an international venue. used for concerts and other cultural presentations. É It is a versatile and multifunctional venue that plays an important role in promoting sport and culture in Saudi Arabia.
The importance of the stadium is even more expanded due to its name, which honors King Fahd of Saudi Arabia. É It is a site of great national and international significance and continues to be an essential landmark in the country's sporting and cultural landscape.
SPEAK UP, JORGE JESUS!
“It was a great game between two great teams with great players and a fantastic atmosphere. This quality is This is important to demonstrate the strength of football in Saudi Arabia. Deserved victory against another candidate for the title,” said Jorge Jesus.
"Big teams play every three days, Al Hilal is playing every three days. in this group. The team is increasingly secure in defensive terms. After eleven games, we have nine wins and two draws, which also occurred during my first stay here, in 2018/2019. Today, some new players joined, and Monday will be the start of the season. the same, we need to manage the team."
"We played a great game. It was a very beautiful football party, with the stands full of fans and lots of excitement. Congratulations to Saudi football for this spectacle."
"Al-Ahly's goalkeeper, Mendy, was the best on the field, in my opinion. If it weren't for their defenses, we would have finished the first half with at least four goals."
"Malcolm played his best game with Al Hilal. He is a great player and is a great player. very important for the team. Technically, he is a world-class player."