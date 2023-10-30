2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE Updates
Photo: UEFA

Ballon d'Or 2023: Positions 11 to 15

11 - Mohamed Salah

12 - Robert Lewandowski

13 - Yassine Bounou

14 - Ilkay Gundogan 

15 - Emiliano Martínez 

 

Yassine Bono, the world's top-ranked goalkeeper

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono is ranked 13th in the 2023 Ballon d'Or ranking. The Moroccan goalkeeper won a Europa League and was a key player in the Qatar World Cup, where he reached the semifinals.

 

Karim Benzema in 16th place

The Frenchman, reigning Ballon d'Or champion, drops to 16th position in the ranking for the award in the current 2023. 

Benzema did not have his best season with Real Madrid, despite winning the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. 

Last summer he left the Spanish capital to emigrate to Arabian soccer (Al-Ittihad).

 

Ballon d'Or: Selected from ranking 26 to 30

21 - Antoine Griezman

22 - Kim Min-Jae

23 - André Onana

24 - Bukayo Saka

25 - Josko Gvardiol

 

Lionel Messi goes for his eighth Ballon d'Or

In his 16th nomination, the Argentine star will seek to win this award for the eighth time. This year, he has 38 goals, 25 assists and won the much-desired FIFA World Cup within the period in which the award is analyzed.
Ballon d'Or: Ranked from 26 to 30

26 - Jamal Musiala

27 - Nicolo Barella

28 - Randai Kolo Muani

28 - Martin Odegaard

30 - Ruben Dias

 

Position disclosure begins

Progressively from 30 to 1, the nominees and their award positions are revealed.
Complete list of the 2023 Ballon d'Or

 

Here is the list of the players nominated for the most important individual award:

 

 

How to watch Ballon d'Or Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [30, October, 2023]

USA Time: 2:00 pm (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Paramount+]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [TNT Sports]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Start of the 67th Ballon d'Or award ceremony

We begin the transmission of the sixty-seventh edition of the Ballon d'Or award ceremony, which rewards the innate cream of world soccer. 

Recognizing the best soccer players on the planet in the 2022 and 2023 season. 

Today we will know the winners of the men's and women's Ballon d'Or.

2023 Ballon d'Or Nominees List

  • Women's branch

Aitana Bonmati (España, FC Barcelona)

Millie Bright (Inglaterra, Chelsea)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)

Olga Carmona (España, Real Madrid)

Rachel Daly (Inglaterra, Aston Villa)

Debinha (Brasil, North Carolina Courage / Kansas City Current)

Kadidiatou Diani (Francia, Paris-SG / Lyon)

Mary Earps (Inglaterra, Manchester United)

Patricia Guijarro (España, FC Barcelona)

Yui Hasegawa (Japón, Manchester City)

Amanda Ilestedt (Suecia, París-SG / Arsenal)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)

Mapi León (España, FC Barcelona)

Katie McCabe (Irlanda, Arsenal)

Hinata Miyazawa (Japón, MyNavi Sendai)

Lena Oberdorf (Alemania, VfL Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, FC Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Polonia, VfL Wolfsburg)

Salma Paralluelo (España, FC Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Alemania, VfL Wolfsburg)

Hayley Raso (Australia, Manchester City /Real Madrid)

Alba Redondo (España, Levante)

Guro Reiten (Noruega, Chelsea)

Wendie Renard (Francia, Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfö (Suecia, FC Barcelona)

Jill Roord (Países Bajos, VfL Wolfsburg / Manchester City)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (Estados Unidos, Portland Thorns)

Georgia Stanway (Inglaterra, Bayern Munich)

Daphne van Domselaar (Países Bajos, Twente / Aston Villa)

2023 Ballon d'Or Nominees List

  • Men's Branch

 

Josko Gvardiol (CRO, Manchester City),

Jamal Musiala (ALE, Bayern Munich),

André Onana (CAM, Manchester United)

Karim Benzema (FRA, Al Ittihad)

Mohamed Salah (EGI, Liverpool)

Bukayo Saka (ANG, Arsenal)

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City)

Jude Bellingham (ENG, Real Madrid)

Randal Kolo Muani (FRA, París Saint-Germain)

Bernardo Silva (POR, Manchester City)

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO, Nápoles)

Nicolo Barella (ITA, Inter Milan)

Ruben Dias (POR, Manchester City)

Emiliano Martinez (ARG, Aston Villa)

Erling Haaland (NOR, Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (NOR, Arsenal)

Ilkay Gundogan (ALE, FC Barcelone)

Yassine Bounou (MAR, Al Hilal)

Julian Alvarez (ARG, Manchester City)

Vinícius Jr (Real Madrid)

Rodri (ESP, Manchester City)

Antoine Griezmann (FRA, Atlético de Madrid)

Lionel Messi (ARG, Inter Miami)

Lautaro Martinez (ARG, Inter Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (POL, FC Barcelone)

Kim Min-jae (CDS, Bayern Munich)

Luka Modric (CRO, Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé (FRA, París Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (NGR, Nápoles)

Harry Kane (ENG, Bayern Munich)

The origins of the Ballon d'Or

This award was created in 1956 by the then director of France Football magazine, Gabriel Hanot. Initially, it was only awarded to European players playing within the continent. 
Almost 40 years later, in 1995, any non-European player playing in any league in Europe was eligible for this award. 
Since 2007, any player from any league in the world can win it.
Theater of the Châtelet in Paris

It is one of the most symbolic precincts in the Parisian culture, inaugurated in 1862, it is located in the first district of the city. It is an innovative and demanding theater, in which a great diversity of cultural and artistic events are presented; classical music concerts, theater, dance and on this occasion, also on this occasion is occupied for sports, making the delivery of the golden ball, rewarding the best soccer player of the year in the world.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Ballon d'Or 2023: Live updates!

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony. My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this event. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
