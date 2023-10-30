2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Ballon d'Or 2023: Positions 11 to 15
Yassine Bono, the world's top-ranked goalkeeper
Ranked at the 13rd place for the 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Yassine Bounou@Alhilal_EN@EnMaroc#ballondor pic.twitter.com/VR0ueEo0Em
Karim Benzema in 16th place
Benzema did not have his best season with Real Madrid, despite winning the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.
Last summer he left the Spanish capital to emigrate to Arabian soccer (Al-Ittihad).
Ranked at the 16th place for the 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or!@Benzema@ittihad_en@equipedefrance#ballondor pic.twitter.com/3Ssl2k1m6A— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Ballon d'Or: Selected from ranking 26 to 30
22 - Kim Min-Jae
23 - André Onana
24 - Bukayo Saka
25 - Josko Gvardiol
Lionel Messi goes for his eighth Ballon d'Or
Ballon d'Or: Ranked from 26 to 30
27 - Nicolo Barella
28 - Randai Kolo Muani
28 - Martin Odegaard
30 - Ruben Dias
Position disclosure begins
Complete list of the 2023 Ballon d'Or
Here is the list of the players nominated for the most important individual award:
Small reminder: all our nominees for tonight ceremony! 🌕✨#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Tr58aWbUCU— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
How to watch Ballon d'Or Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 2:00 pm (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Paramount+]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [TNT Sports]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Start of the 67th Ballon d'Or award ceremony
Recognizing the best soccer players on the planet in the 2022 and 2023 season.
Today we will know the winners of the men's and women's Ballon d'Or.
2023 Ballon d'Or Nominees List
Women's branch
Millie Bright (Inglaterra, Chelsea)
Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)
Olga Carmona (España, Real Madrid)
Rachel Daly (Inglaterra, Aston Villa)
Debinha (Brasil, North Carolina Courage / Kansas City Current)
Kadidiatou Diani (Francia, Paris-SG / Lyon)
Mary Earps (Inglaterra, Manchester United)
Patricia Guijarro (España, FC Barcelona)
Yui Hasegawa (Japón, Manchester City)
Amanda Ilestedt (Suecia, París-SG / Arsenal)
Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)
Mapi León (España, FC Barcelona)
Katie McCabe (Irlanda, Arsenal)
Hinata Miyazawa (Japón, MyNavi Sendai)
Lena Oberdorf (Alemania, VfL Wolfsburg)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, FC Barcelona)
Ewa Pajor (Polonia, VfL Wolfsburg)
Salma Paralluelo (España, FC Barcelona)
Alexandra Popp (Alemania, VfL Wolfsburg)
Hayley Raso (Australia, Manchester City /Real Madrid)
Alba Redondo (España, Levante)
Guro Reiten (Noruega, Chelsea)
Wendie Renard (Francia, Lyon)
Fridolina Rolfö (Suecia, FC Barcelona)
Jill Roord (Países Bajos, VfL Wolfsburg / Manchester City)
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
Sophia Smith (Estados Unidos, Portland Thorns)
Georgia Stanway (Inglaterra, Bayern Munich)
Daphne van Domselaar (Países Bajos, Twente / Aston Villa)
2023 Ballon d'Or Nominees List
Men's Branch
Josko Gvardiol (CRO, Manchester City),
Jamal Musiala (ALE, Bayern Munich),
André Onana (CAM, Manchester United)
Karim Benzema (FRA, Al Ittihad)
Mohamed Salah (EGI, Liverpool)
Bukayo Saka (ANG, Arsenal)
Kevin De Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City)
Jude Bellingham (ENG, Real Madrid)
Randal Kolo Muani (FRA, París Saint-Germain)
Bernardo Silva (POR, Manchester City)
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO, Nápoles)
Nicolo Barella (ITA, Inter Milan)
Ruben Dias (POR, Manchester City)
Emiliano Martinez (ARG, Aston Villa)
Erling Haaland (NOR, Manchester City)
Martin Odegaard (NOR, Arsenal)
Ilkay Gundogan (ALE, FC Barcelone)
Yassine Bounou (MAR, Al Hilal)
Julian Alvarez (ARG, Manchester City)
Vinícius Jr (Real Madrid)
Rodri (ESP, Manchester City)
Antoine Griezmann (FRA, Atlético de Madrid)
Lionel Messi (ARG, Inter Miami)
Lautaro Martinez (ARG, Inter Milan)
Robert Lewandowski (POL, FC Barcelone)
Kim Min-jae (CDS, Bayern Munich)
Luka Modric (CRO, Real Madrid)
Kylian Mbappé (FRA, París Saint-Germain)
Victor Osimhen (NGR, Nápoles)
Harry Kane (ENG, Bayern Munich)
The origins of the Ballon d'Or
Almost 40 years later, in 1995, any non-European player playing in any league in Europe was eligible for this award.
Since 2007, any player from any league in the world can win it.
Theater of the Châtelet in Paris
12 - Robert Lewandowski
13 - Yassine Bounou
14 - Ilkay Gundogan
15 - Emiliano Martínez