Salernitana vs Sampdoria Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

What time is Salernitana vs Sampdoria match for Italy Cup Match?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Sampdoria of 31th October in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 31, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
October 31, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
October 31, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Brazil
|
October 31, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Chile
|
October 31, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Colombia
|
October 31, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
October 31, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Spain
|
October 31, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Mexico
|
October 31, 2023
|
11:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
October 31, 2023
|
12:00
|
Watch out for this Salernitana player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic goalkeeper of Salernitana and the Mexican national team, Guillermo Ochoa. The Mexican goalkeeper will always be a security under the three posts as his experience in international soccer makes him a real Mexican wall.
Last Salernitana lineup:
B. Costil; P. Mazzochi, F. Fazio, N. Gyomber, D. Bradaric; L. Coulibaly, G. Maggiore, G. Kastanos; A. Candreva, J. Cabral; B. Dia.
Watch out for this Sampdoria player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Sampdoria's iconic center forward, Italian Sebastiano Esposito. The current killer of the small area has amazed all and sundry in Serie B as he has been breaking the net since his arrival at Sampdoria and has quickly become a starter. Sebastiano Esposito is a player with great strength and definition that makes him dangerous for opponents.
Last Sampdoria line-up:
F. Stankovic; F. Depaoli, D. Ghilard, F. Gonzalez, A. Barreca; S. Girelli, G. Yepes, R. Vieira; F. Borini; S. Esposito, V. Verre.
Background:
Salernitana and Sampdoria have met on a total of 17 occasions (6 Salernitana wins, 2 draws, 9 Sampdoria wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visitors' side. In terms of goals, 23 goals have been scored in favor of Salernitana, while 24 have been scored in favor of Sampdoria. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 25 of the 2022/23 season where Sampdoria and Salernitana drew 0-0.
About the Stadium
The Arechi Stadium is an important sports venue located in the city of Salerno, in the Campania region of Italy. Opened in 1990, the stadium is known for its capacity and its importance as the home of Salernitana, a soccer team that competes in the Italian professional divisions.
The Arechi Stadium has a capacity of around 37,245 spectators, making it one of the largest and most emblematic stadiums in the region. The stadium's name pays tribute to a former leader and ruler of Salerno, Arechis II of Benevento.
Looking to spring a surprise
Sampdoria are determined to upset Salernitana away and advance to the third round of the Coppa Italia. This exciting clash is a clear example of the passion and unpredictability of the Italian Cup competition. Sampdoria, who have a rich history in Italian soccer, see this Coppa Italia as an opportunity to prove their quality. Their goal is to eliminate Salernitana and continue to advance in the tournament in search of glory.
Memo Ochoa and Co.
Salernitana have a golden opportunity in the Coppa Italia and will be hoping to make the most of it, especially with Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa as one of their most valuable assets. In their home stadium and with the support of their passionate fans, the Italian team is looking to advance to the next round of the competition. Salernitana have all the necessary pieces to take another step forward in the competition, and the backing of Memo Ochoa in goal adds a touch of confidence that could be the key to advancing in their quest for glory in the Coppa Italia.
The road to Olympus
The Coppa Italia, known in Italian as "Coppa Italia", is one of Italy's most prestigious and exciting soccer tournaments. This competition, created in 1922, brings together teams from all divisions of Italian soccer in a battle for the trophy and national pride. The Coppa Italia champion earns the right to face the Serie A champion in the Italian Super Cup, adding an extra level of competitiveness to the tournament. In addition, the winner also automatically qualifies for the group stage of the UEFA Conference League, and from Serie A teams to lowly lower division clubs, all are hoping to lift the trophy.
Kick-off time
The Salernitana vs Sampdoria match will be played at Arechi Stadium, in Salerno, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
