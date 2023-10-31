Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi King's Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure / Al Ittihad

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:55 AMan hour ago

Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
1:50 AMan hour ago

AL ITTIHAD!

Photo: Disclosure / Al Ittihad
Photo: Disclosure / Al Ittihad
1:45 AMan hour ago

AL-FAYHA STATISTICS!

Al-Fayha suffered defeats in their previous 2 games.

In Al-Fayha's last 5 games, there have been more than 1.5 goals scored in each game.

In their last 3 games, Al-Fayha has seen more than 2.5 goals in each match.

In their previous 5 games, Al-Fayha scored at least 0.5 goals in each game.

In their last 3 games, Al-Fayha scored more than 0.5 goals in the second half of each game.

1:40 AMan hour ago

AL-ITTIHAD STATS!

Al-Ittihad FC remained unbeaten in their last 3 games.

Al-Ittihad FC have not suffered defeat in their last 2 home games.

Al-Ittihad FC have not suffered defeat in their last 7 away games.

Al-Ittihad FC have recorded draws in their last 3 away games.

In their previous 3 games, Al-Ittihad FC scored at least 0.5 goals in each match.

In their last 2 games, Al-Ittihad FC have scored more than 0.5 goals in the second half of each match.

1:35 AMan hour ago

CONFRONTATION HISTORY!

There have been 14 clashes between the two sides, with Al-Ittihad winning eight and losing five. Al-Ittihad is unbeaten in five games against Al Feiha, winning four. The two teams meet in the King Cup of Champions for the third year in a row: Al Feiha won 1-0 in the semi-finals of the 2021-22 season, before Al-Ittihad gained revenge the following season with a 5-2 win. 4 on penalties.
1:30 AMan hour ago

STAGE OF AL-FAYHA AND AL-ITTIHAD!

The King Fahd Stadium, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is the largest stadium in the world. It is one of the most iconic and important sports facilities in the country. With an impressive capacity of around 68,752 spectators, it's a great venue for everyone. It is the largest stadium in Saudi Arabia and has a rich and multifaceted history.

The stadium was named in honor of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who ruled Saudi Arabia from 1982 to 2005. Its construction was completed in 1987 and since then has been a key venue for a variety of sporting, cultural and entertainment events.

One of the most notable features of King Fahd Stadium is the building. Its impressive architectural design. The stadium has a unique, modern appearance, with its distinctive roof appearing to rise above the main structure. This not only creates a visually appealing aesthetic, but also helps protect spectators from the scorching sun and extreme weather conditions that are common in the region.

The King Fahd Stadium is It is best known for being the location where many important football events take place in Saudi Arabia. É It is the home of the national football team, providing a vibrant and exciting environment for fans during matches. Additionally, the stadium also hosts games by local clubs, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, two of the most popular clubs in the country. Matches between these teams often attract enthusiastic crowds of fans.

In addition to football, King Fahd Stadium is also a cultural venue. used for other sports such as athletics and motorsports events. The facility offers a running track around the football field, allowing for high-level athletics competitions. Furthermore, the stadium is occasionally hosts entertainment events such as concerts, festivals and awards ceremonies.

One of the most memorable moments in the history of King Fahd Stadium was when the country hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1989. The stadium played a crucial role as one of the main venues of the tournament, welcoming teams from around the world and providing a platform for young football talent to shine. The competition was a huge success and cemented the stadium as a venue of international importance.

In addition to sporting and entertainment events, King Fahd Stadium has also played an important role in the political history of Saudi Arabia. It has been the site of several important meetings and ceremonies over the years. Additionally, the stadium has witnessed a series of social reforms in the country, including allowing women to attend sporting events for the first time in 2018.

The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to maintain its modern infrastructure and high-quality facilities. Ongoing maintenance and upgrade efforts ensure that King Fahd Stadium continues to be a prominent venue for sporting and cultural events in Saudi Arabia.

1:25 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLY AL-FAYHA!

Stojkovic; Konan, Al-Rashidi, Khaibary, Al Baqawi; Ricardo Ryller, Gojko Cimirot, Sabiri, Onyekuru, Sakala; Nwakaeme. Coach: Vuk Rasovic.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLY AL-ITTIHAD!

Marcelo Grohe, Luiz Felipe, Omar Hawsawi, Hassan Kadesh, Ahmed Bamsaud, Fabinho, N’Golo Kanté, Romarinho, M. Shanqiti, Abderazzak Hamdallah, Igor Coronado. Coach: Nuno Espírito Santo.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

HOW DOES AL-FAYHA ARRIVE?

Al-Fayha lost the last two games of the season. The team has four wins, four defeats and two draws in the last 10 duels.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

COMO CHEGA OU AL ITTIHAD?

O Al Ittihad está aqui para o jogo com dois jogos de invencibilidade ao longo da temporada. A equipe empatou duas vezes e venceu uma.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at King Fahd Stadium

The Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad game will be played at King Fahd International Stadium, with a capacity of 68.752 people.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi King's Cup: Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo