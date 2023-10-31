Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi King's Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad Live Score Here
AL ITTIHAD!
AL-FAYHA STATISTICS!
In Al-Fayha's last 5 games, there have been more than 1.5 goals scored in each game.
In their last 3 games, Al-Fayha has seen more than 2.5 goals in each match.
In their previous 5 games, Al-Fayha scored at least 0.5 goals in each game.
In their last 3 games, Al-Fayha scored more than 0.5 goals in the second half of each game.
AL-ITTIHAD STATS!
Al-Ittihad FC have not suffered defeat in their last 2 home games.
Al-Ittihad FC have not suffered defeat in their last 7 away games.
Al-Ittihad FC have recorded draws in their last 3 away games.
In their previous 3 games, Al-Ittihad FC scored at least 0.5 goals in each match.
In their last 2 games, Al-Ittihad FC have scored more than 0.5 goals in the second half of each match.
CONFRONTATION HISTORY!
STAGE OF AL-FAYHA AND AL-ITTIHAD!
The stadium was named in honor of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who ruled Saudi Arabia from 1982 to 2005. Its construction was completed in 1987 and since then has been a key venue for a variety of sporting, cultural and entertainment events.
One of the most notable features of King Fahd Stadium is the building. Its impressive architectural design. The stadium has a unique, modern appearance, with its distinctive roof appearing to rise above the main structure. This not only creates a visually appealing aesthetic, but also helps protect spectators from the scorching sun and extreme weather conditions that are common in the region.
The King Fahd Stadium is It is best known for being the location where many important football events take place in Saudi Arabia. É It is the home of the national football team, providing a vibrant and exciting environment for fans during matches. Additionally, the stadium also hosts games by local clubs, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, two of the most popular clubs in the country. Matches between these teams often attract enthusiastic crowds of fans.
In addition to football, King Fahd Stadium is also a cultural venue. used for other sports such as athletics and motorsports events. The facility offers a running track around the football field, allowing for high-level athletics competitions. Furthermore, the stadium is occasionally hosts entertainment events such as concerts, festivals and awards ceremonies.
One of the most memorable moments in the history of King Fahd Stadium was when the country hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1989. The stadium played a crucial role as one of the main venues of the tournament, welcoming teams from around the world and providing a platform for young football talent to shine. The competition was a huge success and cemented the stadium as a venue of international importance.
In addition to sporting and entertainment events, King Fahd Stadium has also played an important role in the political history of Saudi Arabia. It has been the site of several important meetings and ceremonies over the years. Additionally, the stadium has witnessed a series of social reforms in the country, including allowing women to attend sporting events for the first time in 2018.
The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to maintain its modern infrastructure and high-quality facilities. Ongoing maintenance and upgrade efforts ensure that King Fahd Stadium continues to be a prominent venue for sporting and cultural events in Saudi Arabia.