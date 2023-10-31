Exeter City vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Live Score
How to watch Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Exeter City vs Middlesbrough: match for the in EFL Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
18:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, october 31st, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for these Middlesbrough FC players
Watch out for these Exeter City players
How does Middlesbrough arrive?
How does Exeter City arrive?
They have just tied against Lincoln City by one goal, they have lost their last 2 games by 2 goals. In the league they are in 17th position with 17 units, 5 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. They are very far from going to second with Portsmouth and Oxford leading the division. Their next game will be against Wigan in the FA Cup being the first round. In the third round they eliminated Luton 1-0.