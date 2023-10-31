Exeter City vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the Exeter City vs Middlesbrough live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the James Park Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

USA Time: 3:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Exeter City vs Middlesbrough: match for the in EFL Cup Match?

Watch out for these Middlesbrough FC players

Riley McGree is the team's top scorer with 3 goals, followed by Matt Crooks, Marcus Forss, Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Late with 2 goals each. But the one who is at his best is the attacking midfielder, Matt Crooks with his 3 assists, followed by Marcus Forss, Sam Silvera with 2 assists each.
Watch out for these Exeter City players

We have Ryan Trevitt, the team's top scorer with 3 goals, Demetri Mitchell with 2 goals, tied with James Scott and Will Aimson who have 2 goals each. The leader of the assists is the same left back, Demetri Mitchell who is having a good present with his 3 assists and 2 scores. Reece Cole and Jake Richards follow as leaders in assists with just 1.
How does Middlesbrough arrive?

Middlesbrough are having a tough time in the Championship, but in the EFL Cup they are still alive after eliminating Bradford by 2 goals to 0 in the third round. They have a positive balance in the last 4 games, they lost against Stoke City by 2 goals to 0. Against Norwich they won by 2 goals to 1. Against Birmingham City they won by 1 goal and against Sunderland they beat by 4 goals to 0. Currently in the Championship they are in tenth position with 20 points, 6 losses, 6 wins and 2 draws. Very close to being within the first 6 places, promotion looks difficult but not complicated, because the minimum points with third place is 25, the difference is 5 points, because Leicester City and Ipswich are at another level with 30 points.

How does Exeter City arrive?

The team that gave the surprise from the third division is still alive in both competitions. He will have his first participation in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.
They have just tied against Lincoln City by one goal, they have lost their last 2 games by 2 goals. In the league they are in 17th position with 17 units, 5 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. They are very far from going to second with Portsmouth and Oxford leading the division. Their next game will be against Wigan in the FA Cup being the first round. In the third round they eliminated Luton 1-0.

The round of 16 arrived

The final round is approaching, the round of 16 is just around the corner. With great games, where several teams from different divisions compete to see who is the best in their division and win the EFL Cup title. Teams like Mansfield, Port Vale, Exeter City, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town that do not have a great infrastructure, large stadiums, players worth millions, they will face the best in England such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool and Fulham. The most interesting duel will be Newcastle against Manchester United.
Where is it played?

St James Park is the home of Exeter City, built in 1904 and is one of the oldest stadiums in English football. With a minimum capacity of 8,219 spectators. It is called St James Park because the train station is located next to it. Before, this building had more capacity, being in the FA Cup game when Exeter played against Sunderland in 1931, registering more than 20 thousand people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Europa League Match Exeter City vs Middlesbrough Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
