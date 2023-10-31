Mexico vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Pan-American Games
Image: México Femenil

Update Live Commentary
2:11 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs Argentina in the Pan Am Games 2023 Semi-Final

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Argentina live in the Pan American Games 2023 Semi-Final, as well as the latest information from the Elias Figueroa Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online on VAVEL.
2:06 AMan hour ago

Last match between them

The last time these two teams met was on 23 October 2021 with a final score of 6-1 in favour of Mexico with goals from Allison Gonzalez in the 46' and 67', a brace from Stephanie Mayor in the 41' and 42' and goals from Joseline Montoya and Maria Sanchez, This was the last time the two teams met, and it is expected that this match will be just as exciting with goals, and a great turnout.
2:01 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Argentina online and live in the Pan American Games 2023 Semifinal

The Mexico vs Argentina match will not be broadcast on television.
The Mexico vs Argentina match can be tuned into Panam Channel Sports streams.

If you want to watch Mexico vs Argentina live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:56 AMan hour ago

Elias Figueroa Stadium

It is the stadium where the Pan American Games are being played in Chile 2023, a very important stadium for the South American country, it has a capacity for 25,000 spectators and was inaugurated on 25 December 1931. It will be the venue for this women's match between Mexico and Argentina, where it is expected that there will be a large number of fans from both countries.

1:51 AMan hour ago

What time is the Mexico vs Argentina match of the Pan American Games 2023 Semi-Final?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Argentina match on 31 October 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 16:00

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Japan: 08:00 hours

India: 09:00 

Nigeria: 09:00

South Africa: 09:00

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours

1:46 AMan hour ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad and their stars for this match that promises to be one of the best with intensity, goals and emotions.
1:41 AMan hour ago

Background

Only on one occasion have these two women's teams met, and on that occasion Mexico defeated Argentina 6-1, a very convincing result and with an incredible dominance by the Mexican team, which means that tomorrow Mexico will be slight favourites to reach the final of these Pan American Games.
1:36 AMan hour ago

How is the Argentinian national team coming along?

For their part, the women's national team of Argentina, finished the group phase in second place with 4 points and a record of one game won, one game that ended in a draw and one game with a loss. They will look to defeat and surprise to reach the final and seek the gold medal, they are not in their best moment, but with players that have a lot of quality, a very close game with few goals is expected, this way both teams will reach the semifinal of the Pan American Games Chile 2023.
1:31 AMan hour ago

How does the Mexican national team fare?

The Mexican women's national team comes from closing this group stage undefeated in the Pan American Games in Chile 2023, the team will face Argentina with the sole objective of getting their pass to the final and ensure one more medal for Mexico, they will seek to make that leap in a major tournament and show that the selection is on the rise and with great players, in this way Mexico reaches the semifinal tomorrow, comes with a record of 14 goals for and only 2 against, no doubt a selection that promises much tomorrow.
1:26 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Mexico vs Argentina match, corresponding to the Semi-Final of the Pan American Games 2023. The match will take place at the Elías Figueroa Stadium at 14:00.
