Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal Match
Photo: Disclosure/Bayern

BAYERN!

Photo: Disclosure/Bayern
Photo: Disclosure/Bayern
SHOWDOWN STATISTICS!

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Bayern winning one and drawing the other.

Saarbrucken have just one win in six games, suffering two defeats since September.

Bayern is He's on a five-win streak and is on a winning streak. They are unbeaten in 13 games, claiming 11 victories since the 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup. in August.

Saarbrucken is here. unbeaten in four home games, having won twice since a 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Koln on 19 August.

SPEAK UP, THOMAS TUCHEL!

"Plans have been in the works for a long time. a long time. The trip is underway. scheduled for game day. If it is postponed, we may not even fly. There should be a field inspection today and tomorrow. We hope the game is played."

"É It's useless to discuss this. The decision is not final. in our hands. For me, it's more about the journey, which would be more tiring than the game itself. I hope conditions are normal tomorrow, if the game goes ahead."

"Harry Kane is here. used to playing a lot. É as soon as it acquires game form. A decision has not yet been made. We have no training until the end of the year. this afternoon. Noussair Mazraoui is ill, Jamal Musiala was ill yesterday. We also need to check on Kingsley Coman, who twisted his ankle in the last game. These are the things we are considering. É It's a very important game tomorrow. If we want to get to Berlin, we have to report tomorrow, that's it. a final."

"It seems that Leon Goretzka is in trouble. Well, he might. be in the cast. For Dayot Upamecano and Raphael Guerreiro, it is still a matter of time. too soon. Serge Gnabry is recovering well after the illness. We hope he can travel."

"Yes, Manuel Neuer will play."

"Each team is unique. different. We have been spared any injuries in attack, except recently with Serge. Everyone is in great shape, and we also have a lot of quality on the bench. In terms of depth, the level is extremely loud."

"He can reach his full potential on the field when he feels good and the principles are clear. É It's important that he plays a lot. Physically, he is a machine. He can implement our instructions like almost no one else. In addition to his talent, his physical condition is outstanding. high level. He does well when he starts a little more on the side. Currently, he is very strong on the left wing. His acts & ccedil; & otilde; cannot be praised enough at the moment. & Quot;

"Mathys is; always an option. He came close to starting in Mainz and also against Darmstadt. He has quality and personality, but we don't want to harm the form of other players. However, he is certainly in contention to start tomorrow."

"We're working on it. É It's important not to take compliments too personally. We will have to release several players in January due to international commitments. We have our eyes and ears open. We will try to strengthen our team in winter, although it will not be easy."

"We are suffering a little more scoring chances than desired. We also have players in defense who like to attack. Sometimes this shows in our play, but we want to play to our strengths. In some situations, this makes us lose our perfect balance. We are working to improve in this aspect. But it's only October, we have time. We will do everything to be the best team on Saturday."

PROBABLY SAARBRUCKEN!

Schreiber; Boeder, Thoelke, Zeitz, Uaferro, Gaus; Civeja, Sontheimer, Rabihic; Na'ifi, Brunker.
PROBABLE BAYERN!

Ulreich; Sarr, De Ligt, Kim, Kratzig; Laimer, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala Choupo-Moting; Tel.
HOW DOES SAARBRUCKEN ARRIVE?

Saarbrücken lost the last two games of the season. The team was defeated in the second division and fell to 15th in the rankings. placement with 14 points out of a possible 33.
HOW DOES BAYERN ARRIVE?

Bayern Munich arrives with morale, after beating Darmstadt 8-0, at the weekend, in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian team is ready to help. there is 13 games unbeaten this season.
The game will be played atLudwigspark Stadium

The Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich game will be played at Ludwigspark Stadium, with a capacity of 16.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the German Cup: Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo