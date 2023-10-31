Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich Live Score Here
BAYERN!
SHOWDOWN STATISTICS!
Saarbrucken have just one win in six games, suffering two defeats since September.
Bayern is He's on a five-win streak and is on a winning streak. They are unbeaten in 13 games, claiming 11 victories since the 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup. in August.
Saarbrucken is here. unbeaten in four home games, having won twice since a 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Koln on 19 August.
SPEAK UP, THOMAS TUCHEL!
"É It's useless to discuss this. The decision is not final. in our hands. For me, it's more about the journey, which would be more tiring than the game itself. I hope conditions are normal tomorrow, if the game goes ahead."
"Harry Kane is here. used to playing a lot. É as soon as it acquires game form. A decision has not yet been made. We have no training until the end of the year. this afternoon. Noussair Mazraoui is ill, Jamal Musiala was ill yesterday. We also need to check on Kingsley Coman, who twisted his ankle in the last game. These are the things we are considering. É It's a very important game tomorrow. If we want to get to Berlin, we have to report tomorrow, that's it. a final."
"It seems that Leon Goretzka is in trouble. Well, he might. be in the cast. For Dayot Upamecano and Raphael Guerreiro, it is still a matter of time. too soon. Serge Gnabry is recovering well after the illness. We hope he can travel."
"Yes, Manuel Neuer will play."
"Each team is unique. different. We have been spared any injuries in attack, except recently with Serge. Everyone is in great shape, and we also have a lot of quality on the bench. In terms of depth, the level is extremely loud."
"He can reach his full potential on the field when he feels good and the principles are clear. É It's important that he plays a lot. Physically, he is a machine. He can implement our instructions like almost no one else. In addition to his talent, his physical condition is outstanding. high level. He does well when he starts a little more on the side. Currently, he is very strong on the left wing. His acts & ccedil; & otilde; cannot be praised enough at the moment. & Quot;
"Mathys is; always an option. He came close to starting in Mainz and also against Darmstadt. He has quality and personality, but we don't want to harm the form of other players. However, he is certainly in contention to start tomorrow."
"We're working on it. É It's important not to take compliments too personally. We will have to release several players in January due to international commitments. We have our eyes and ears open. We will try to strengthen our team in winter, although it will not be easy."
"We are suffering a little more scoring chances than desired. We also have players in defense who like to attack. Sometimes this shows in our play, but we want to play to our strengths. In some situations, this makes us lose our perfect balance. We are working to improve in this aspect. But it's only October, we have time. We will do everything to be the best team on Saturday."