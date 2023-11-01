Queretaro vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Queretaro vs Chivas match?
This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Chivas of 31th October in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Queretaro vs Chivas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 31, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
October 31, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 31, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
October 31, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
October 31, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
October 31, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 31, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
November 1, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
October 31, 2023
|
19:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
October 31, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Chivas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Ricardo Marín. The current Chivas FC striker has played a key role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Queretaro player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Camilo Sanvezzo. The current Querétaro striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Queretaro lineup:
G. Alison; O. Mendoza, E. Gularte, M. Barbieri, R. Sandoval; J. Sierra, K. Escamilla, F. Lértora, P. Barrera; J. Zúñiga, C. Sanvezzo.
Last Chivas lineup:
J. Rangel; A. Mozo, A. Briseño, J. Orozco, A. Mayorga; E. Gutiérrez, F. Beltran; R. Alvarado, V. Guzman, I. Brizuela; R. Marín.
Background:
Chivas and Queretaro have met on a total of 45 occasions (12 Puebla wins, 16 draws, 16 wins for Queretaro) with the scales tipping heavily in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, Queretaro has the advantage with 62 goals, followed by Chivas with 49 goals. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 where both teams ended in a draw.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Corregidora, officially known as Estadio La Corregidora for sponsorship reasons, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Queretaro, Mexico. The stadium was inaugurated on February 5, 1985 and has been home to local soccer teams, Queretaro FC (formerly known as Club Queretaro). The name refers to Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, known as "La Corregidora", an important figure in the struggle for Mexico's independence. Estadio Corregidora has a capacity of around 34,800 spectators, making it one of the most modest stadiums in Mexico.
They need to win
On the other hand, Queretaro must get the three points this matchday to try to get out of the middle zone of the general table and get into the fight to be somewhere that accredits them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Queretaro has a positive streak because they have managed to get three points as they have been raised and if they continue in this rhythm, the team from the liberating land has ample possibilities to be in the big party.
Fighting for the top positions
As is customary in every tournament, the Chivas team is under constant pressure from its fans and outsiders to fight for the title, as well as to reach the finals while dominating the majority of the regular Liga MX tournament. However, the Chivas Rayados have encountered bumps along the way and although they have not had bad results, the team from the gang is obliged to look to move up positions, take the lead and the championship at the end of the tournament due to the great reinforcements they brought in with the aim of adding one more star to the shield.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Queretaro vs Chivas match will be played at Estadio Corregidora, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Queretaro vs Chivas!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
