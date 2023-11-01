Leon vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Leon vs Pumas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Pumas match.
What time is Leon vs Pumas match?
This is the start time of the game Leon vs Pumas of 31th October in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Leon vs Pumas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 31, 2023
|
23:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
November 1, 2023
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 31, 2023
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
November 1 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
November 1, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
October 31, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 31, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
November 1, 2023
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
October 31, 2023
|
21:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
October 31, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this Leon player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Federico Viñas. The current Leon striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, and his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Watch out for this Pumas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Mexican winger; César Huerta. The current Pumas attacker has played a key role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the attacking half.
Last Pumas lineup:
J. González; P. Bennevendo, Nathan, L. Magallán, A. Aldrete; J. Molina, U. Rivas; Salvio, C. Tabó, C. Huerta; G. Fernández.
Leon's last lineup:
R. Cota; O. Rodríguez, P. Bellón, A. Frías, I. Moreno; L. Romero; A. Alvarado, F. Ambriz, A. Mena; N. López, F. Viñas.
Background:
León and Pumas have faced each other on a total of 29 occasions (12 wins for the panzas verdes, 5 draws, 11 auriazules victories) where the scales are entirely in León's favor. In terms of goals scored, León is ahead of Pumas with 42 goals against 38. Their last duel dates back to Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 where Pumas defeated León by a landslide in a final score of 4-1.
About the Stadium:
The stadium has historically been known as the "Nou Camp", in reference to FC Barcelona's stadium in Spain. However, in 2019, it was announced that the stadium would officially change its name to "Estadio Leon" in honor of the city and the team. The stadium has a capacity of around 27,906 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized soccer stadiums in Mexico. Estadio León has been the home of Club León since its inauguration in 1967. Over the years, it has witnessed numerous successes and highlights in the team's history.
Staying in the big party zone
On the other hand, the León team must get the three points this matchday to try to stay in the middle zone of the general table and get into the fight to be in a place that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment León is on a thin line where a setback could put them in trouble on this road to the end of the tournament since their pursuers could overtake them and take the precious place to playoffs.
Auriazules seek the top spot
Club Pumas has been showing impressive growth in its performance over the past season. With passion and determination, the team has worked hard to overcome obstacles and reach new levels of competitiveness in Liga MX. As they progress through the tournament, Pumas are determined to maintain their momentum and compete at the top of the standings. The fight for the championship is a realistic and ambitious goal for this team that has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to its continued development and success.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish to the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Leon vs Pumas match will be played at Estadio Leon, in Guanajuato, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Leon vs Pumas!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
